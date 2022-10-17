KOR vs IDN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier B 2022 Match 6

South Korea will take on Indonesia in the sixth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier B 2022 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano, Kanto on Tuesday, October 18. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KOR vs IDN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

This is the last game of the tournament. South Korea have played three and lost all three games so far. They are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

Meanwhile, Indonesia have one win and one loss so far. This will be their second game of the day and they will be eyeing a win in both encounters.

KOR vs IDN, Match Details

The sixth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier B 2022 between South Korea and Indonesia will be played on October 18th 2022 at Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano, Kanto. The game is set to take place at 10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KOR vs IDN

Date & Time: October 18, 2022, 10.00 am IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano, Kanto

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano, Kanto is usually a good one to bat on. 143, 179, 79 and 83 are the three scores batting first at this venue in this tournament. There could be something in it for the bowlers as well.

KOR vs IDN Probable Playing 11 today

South Korea Team News

No major injury concerns.

South Korea Probable Playing XI: Jun Hyunwoo (c), Aamir Lal, Alam Nakash, Mudassir Iqbal, Raja Muhammad Shoaib (wk), Kim Daeyeon, Nishat Nazmussakib, Lee Kangmin, Lee Hwanhee, Soochan Park, and Ullah Sana.

Indonesia Team News

No major injury concerns.

Indonesia Probable Playing XI: Ahmad Ramdoni (wk), Danilson Hawoe, Ferdinando Banunaek, Gede Priandana, Kadek Darmawan, Kadek Gamantika (c), Ketut Artawan, Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy, Anjar Tadarus, Padmakar Surve, and Maxi Koda.

Today’s KOR vs IDN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Raja Muhammad Shoaib (3 matches, 69 runs)

Raja Muhammad Shoaib seems to be in good touch with the bat. He has accumulated 69 runs at a strike rate of 95.83. He has a knack of finding boundaries regularly too.

Top Batter Pick

Kim Daeyeon (3 matches, 40 runs, 2 wickets)

Kim Daeyeon has contributed nicely with both bat and ball. He has mustered 40 runs and has chipped in with a couple of wickets with the ball.

Top All-rounder Pick

Danilson Hawoe (2 matches, 10 runs, 2 wickets)

Danilson Hawoe has bowled well in this competition. He has two wickets to his name from three overs and has an economy of 6.00. He can go big with the bat too.

Top Bowler Pick

Ketut Artawan (2 matches, 4 wickets)

Ketut Artawan has bowled only 2.4 overs in this tournament and has made a big impact. He has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.00.

KOR vs IDN match captain and vice-captain choices

Padmakar Surve (2 matches, 89 runs, 1 wicket)

Padmakar Surve is in amazing touch with the bat. He has amassed 89 runs in two innings while striking at 117.10. He picked up one wicket in the only over he bowled in this tournament.

Aamir Lal (3 matches, 39 runs, 3 wickets)

Aamir Lal has been effective with both bat and ball. He has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 6.54. With the bat, he has made 39 runs at a strike-rate of 185.71.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KOR vs IDN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Padmakar Surve 89 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Aamir Lal 39 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Ketut Artawan 4 wickets in 2 matches Kim Daeyeon 40 runs & 2 wickets in 3 matches Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy 8 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches

KOR vs IDN match expert tips

Both teams boast of some players who can have a huge all-round impact and such players might be the key. The likes of Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy, Padmakar Surve, Kim Daeyeon, Aamir Lal and Danilson Hawoe will be the ones to watch out for.

KOR vs IDN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for South Korea vs Indonesia - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier B 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Raja Muhammad Shoaib

Batters: Gede Priandana, Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy, Padmakar Surve, Kim Daeyeon

All-rounders: Danilson Hawoe, Lee Hwanhee

Bowlers: Maxi Koda, Ketut Artawan, Mudassir Iqbal, Aamir Lal

KOR vs IDN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for South Korea vs Indonesia - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier B 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Raja Muhammad Shoaib

Batters: Kadek Gamantika, Padmakar Surve, Kim Daeyeon, Jun Hyunwoo

All-rounders: Anjar Tadarus, Danilson Hawoe, Lee Hwanhee

Bowlers: Maxi Koda, Ketut Artawan, Aamir Lal

