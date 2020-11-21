Kowloon Cricket Club vs Hong Kong Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020, Final – Nov 22, 2020

After five Sundays of riveting cricketing action and ten league stage games in the 2020 edition of the Hong Kong Premier League T20, we have our two finalists - Kowloon Cricket Club and Hong Kong Cricket Club. They have been the two best teams in the Hong Kong Premier League T20.

Kowloon Cricket Club topped the Hong Kong Premier League T20 points table after winning all their four league games. In fact, all of their wins were by pretty big margins, and they were dominant right from the start. Be it batting first or chasing, they have looked rock solid in the tournament. Kowloon Cricket Club’s bowling looks strong and has been one of the big reasons why they are in the final.

On the other hand, Hong Kong Cricket Club have been good in the Hong Kong Premier League T20 tournament too; their lone defeat in the competition came against Kowloon Cricket Club. Apart from that hiccup, they have been brilliant in all others games, delivering with both bat and ball.

In fact, they have batted first in every game in the Hong Kong Premier League T20 tournament so far, and barring the game against Kowloon Cricket Club, Hong Kong Cricket Club have put up 175+ runs on the board on each occasion.

Thus, the Hong Kong Premier League T20 final may well be a battle between Hong Kong Cricket Club’s batting and Kowloon Cricket Club’s bowling.

Hong Kong Premier League T20: Squads to choose from

Kowloon Cricket Club: Jamie Atkinson, Aizaz Khan, Rory Cox, Simandeep Singh, Christopher Carter, Ahan Trivedi, Waqas Barkat, Dan Pascoe, Jay Davidson, Ateeq Iqbal, Ashley Caddy, Parth Bhagwat, Sunny Bhimsaria, Jayden Botfield, Max Cotter, Lucasdel Bianco, Mohammad Khan, Viren Prasad, Devang Bulsara.

Hong Kong Cricket Club: Rory Caines, Ninad Shah, Martin Coetzee, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Luke Jones, Elliot Scrivener, Martin Versfeld, Ryan Buckley, Jack Metters, Adil Mehmood, Nizakat Khan, Alex Nash, Elliot Andrews, Rahul Sharma, Adit Gorawara, Asad Nawaz Khan, Charlie Wallis.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Kowloon Cricket Club: Rory Cox, Aizaz Khan, Jamie Atkinson (c), Simandeep Singh, Waqas Barkat, Christopher Carter (wk), Dan Pascoe, Ahan Trivedi, Jay Davidson, Ateeq Iqbal, Ashley Caddy.

Hong Kong Cricket Club: Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Jack Metters, Luke Jones, Haroon Arshad/Ninad Shah, Rory Caines (wk), Martin Versfeld, Elliot Scrivener (c), Adil Mehmood, Ayush Shukla.

Match Details

Match: Kowloon Cricket Club vs Hong Kong Cricket Club

Date: November 22nd, 2020; 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon.

Pitch Report

The track at the Kowloon Cricket Club in the Hong Kong Premier League T20 tournament has been a decent one to bat on. The average first innings score at this venue is 148 runs. Moreover, in the three games that have been played at this venue, all three games have been won by the teams batting first.

Hong Kong Premier League T20 Fantasy Suggestions (Kowloon Cricket Club vs Hong Kong Cricket Club)

Dream11 Team for KCC vs HKCC - Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020, Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Christopher Carter, Simandeep Singh, Jamie Atkinson, Martin Coetzee, Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, Luke Jones, Jack Metters, Jay Davidson, Dan Pascoe, Adil Mehmood.

Captain: Kinchit Shah. Vice-captain: Aizaz Khan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rory Caines, Christopher Carter, Simandeep Singh, Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, Jay Davidson, Dan Pascoe, Adil Mehmood, Martin Versfeld.

Captain: Martin Coetzee. Vice-captain: Aizaz Khan.