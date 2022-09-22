KP-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Cricket Association T20, Match 18

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI (KP-2XI) will be up against Southern Punjab 2nd XI (SP-2XI) in the 18th match of the Cricket Association T20 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Thursday, September 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KP-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 prediction.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI are fifth in the points table, having won three out of their eight games. They fell to a 44-run defeat in their last match against Sindh 2nd XI.

Southern Punjab 2nd XI have also won three out of their eight matches and are sixth in the standings. They won their last game against Central Punjab 2nd XI by 11 runs.

KP-2XI vs SP-2XI Match Details, Cricket Association T20

The 18th match of the Cricket Association T20 will be played on September 22 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. The match is set to start at 2:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KP-2XI vs SP-2XI, Cricket Association T20, Match 18

Date and Time: 22nd September, 2022, 02:30 pm IST

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

KP-2XI vs SP-2XI Pitch Report

The pitch at the Iqbal Stadium is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to generate some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last five games played at the venue being 148 runs.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 148

Average second-innings score: 141

KP-2XI vs SP-2XI Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: L-W-L-W-W

Southern Punjab: W-W-L-W-L

KP-2XI vs SP-2XI probable playing 11s for today’s match

KP-2XI injury/team news

No major injury updates.

KP-2XI Probable Playing 11

Arshadullah (C), Gauhar Ali (WK), Irfanullah Shah, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Amir Khan, Nabi Gul, Sajjad Ali, Saqib Jamil, Usman Tariq, Waqar Ahmed, Zubair Khan.

SP-2XI injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SP-2XI Probable Playing 11

Ali Imran, Ali Usman, Gulraiz Sadaf, Mohammad Umair, Moinuddin, Mohammad Jahangir, Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Shehzad, Waqar Hussain, Ali Majid, Mohammad Arslan.

KP-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Waqar Hussain (8 matches, 219 runs, Strike Rate: 112.88)

Waqar has scored 219 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 112.88. He is a reliable batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter pick

Muhammad Shehzad (6 matches, 195 runs, 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 116.07, Economy Rate: 11.10)

Muhammad has scored 195 runs in six matches at an excellent strike rate of 116.07, while also scalping seven wickets. He is surely a must-have pick for this match.

Top All-rounder pick

Zubair Khan (7 matches, 94 runs, 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 81.47, Economy Rate: 6.53)

Zubair could prove to be an interesting all-rounder pick. He has hammered 94 runs and picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.53 in eight matches.

Top Bowler pick

Ali Majid (6 matches, 12 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.92)

Majid will be a key figure for Southern Punjab 2nd XI with the ball. He has taken 12 wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 4.92.

BAL-2XI vs SP-2XI match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammad Shehzad

Muhammad could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy in your fantasy team. He has scored 195 runs while also scalping seven wickets in six matches.

Maaz Sadaqat

Maaz has scored 240 runs and picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.27 in eight matches. He can help you fetch some valuable fantasy points with both the bat and ball.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KP-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Muhammad Shehzad 195 runs and 7 wickets in 6 matches Ali Majid 12 wickets in 6 matches Maaz Sadaqat 240 runs and 3 wickets in 8 matches Zubair Khan 94 runs and 7 wickets in 7 matches Waqar Hussain 219 runs in 8 matches

KP-2XI vs SP-2XI match expert tips

Muhammad Shehzad could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for the KP-2XI vs SP-2XI match as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

KP-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Head to Head League

KP-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 18, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Waqar Hussain

Batters: Sajjad Ali, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Shehzad (c)

All-rounders: Maaz Sadaqat (vc), Zubair Khan, Mohammad Umair, Ali Usman

Bowlers: Arshadullah, Irfanullah Shah, Ali Majid

KP-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Grand League

KP-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 18, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Waqar Hussain

Batters: Nabi Gul, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Shehzad (vc)

All-rounders: Maaz Sadaqat (c), Zubair Khan, Mohammad Junaid, Ali Usman

Bowlers: Arshadullah, Mohammad Amir Khan, Ali Majid

