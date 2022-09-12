KP-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for PCB Cricket Associations T20, Match 11

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI will go up against the Southern Punjab 2nd XI (KP-2XI vs SP-2XI) in Match 11 of the PCB Cricket Associations T20 tournament. The Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad will host this contest on Monday, September 12.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KP-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

This will be a battle of the bottom two sides as fifth-placed KP-2XI (one point from three games) take on a winless SP-2XI, who are sixth. KP-2XI were comprehensively beaten in their last outing against Sindh 2nd XI. SP-2XI were also well short in their previous encounter against Central Punjab 2nd XI.

KP-2XI vs SP-2XI Match Details, PCB Cricket Associations T20

The 11th match of the PCB Cricket Associations T20 will be played on September 12 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. The match will begin at 10:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI vs Southern Punjab 2nd XI, PCB Cricket Associations T20, Match 11.

Date and Time: September 12, 2022, 10:00 am IST.

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

KP-2XI vs SP-2XI Pitch Report

The wicket at the Iqbal Stadium should slightly favor the bowlers, although the batters shouldn't find it too hard to score runs once they spend some time at the crease. The pacers should find more purchase from this wicket than the spinners.

KP-2XI vs SP-2XI Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

KP-2XI: NR-L-L.

SP-2XI: L-L-L.

KP-2XI vs SP-2XI probable playing 11s for today’s match

KP-2XI Injury/team news

No major injury updates.

KP-2XI Probable playing 11

Sajjad Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Rehan Afridi (C & WK), Mohammad Irfan, Nabi Gul, Zubair Khan, Mohammed Nisar, Ahmed Khan, Usman Tariq, Irfanullah Shah, and Mohammad Amir Khan.

SP-2XI Injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SP-2XI Probable playing 11

Muhammad Shehzad, Waqar Hussain (WK), Mohammad Sudais, Moinuddin, Arafat Minhas, Hamayun Altaf, Ali Usman (C), Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Jahangir, Majid Ali, and Kaleemullah.

KP-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Rehan Afridi (Two matches, 72 runs, Strike Rate: 105.88)

Rehan Afridi is the heartbeat of KP-2XI's batting lineup and will be key to them having a successful innings with the bat. He should get enough time in the middle to reward his Dream11 backers.

Top Batter pick

Muhammad Shehzad (One match, 55 runs, three wickets)

The in-form Muhammad Shehzad is likely to be backed by everyone and it's a huge risk to go against him for this one. He's the best option on paper among the batters for your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

Top All-rounder pick

Ali Usman (Three matches, one run, six wickets)

SP-2XI captain Ali Usman will be a key figure for them with the ball and could also make some handy contributions with the bat. He can bring your Dream11 fantasy team plenty of points in this fixture.

Top Bowler pick

Mohammad Irfan (Two matches, two wickets)

Mohammad Irfan is a bit of a differential selection with the ball. The leg-spinner could get promoted up the order and make some contributions with the bat in addition to picking up wickets with the ball.

KP-2XI vs SP-2XI match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammad Shehzad

The 18-year old opened the batting for SP-2nd XI in their last match and scored a half-century. He also picked up a three-wicket haul with the ball. If he's in the lineup, Shehzad is easily the best captaincy pick for your team.

Rehan Afridi

The KP-2XI captain is a dependable bet for the armband due to his consistent batting performances, with his presence behind the wickets an added bonus.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KP-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Rehan Afridi 72 runs in two matches Mohammad Amir Khan Two wickets in two matches Mohammad Irfan 10 runs and two wickets in two matches Muhammad Shehzad 55 runs and three wickets in one match Ali Usman One run and six wickets in three matches

KP-2XI vs SP-2XI match expert tips

On a more bowler-friendly surface, backing a pace-bowling all-rounder like Muhammad Shehzad could do you a world of good. The youngster was unlucky to end up on the losing side despite delivering a top all-round performance in SP-2XI's last match.

KP-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head to Head League

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI vs Southern Punjab 2nd XI Dream11 team #1

Wicketkeeper: Rehan Afridi (C), Waqar Hussain.

Batters: Mohammad Sudais, Usman Tariq, Muhammad Shehzad (VC).

All-rounders: Muhammad Junaid Jr., Maaz Sadaqat, Ali Usman.

Bowlers: Irfanullah Shah, Mohammad Irfan, and Majid Ali.

KP-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI vs Southern Punjab 2nd XI Dream11 team #2

Wicketkeeper: Rehan Afridi, Waqar Hussain.

Batters: Mohammad Sudais, Nabi Gul, Muhammad Shehzad (C).

All-rounders: Muhammad Junaid Jr, Maaz Sadaqat, Ali Usman (VC).

Bowlers: Mohammad Irfan, Tahir Hussain, and Mohammad Amir Khan.

