KP vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Pakistan Second XI ODD match – December 22nd, 2020

Match 12 of the Pakistan Cup Second XI Trophy sees Khyber Pakhtunkhwa take on Northern at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi.

Both sides have only one win in the league so far, and will hope to turn their fortunes before time runs out. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost their first two games but bounced back with a 126-run victory against Balochistan.

The Northern side also lost their opening two games before finally beating Southern Punjab. They former chased 204 with a wicket and four balls to spare.

With the league reaching its business end and teams fighting for top-spot, we do have a good contest on the cards.

Squads to choose from

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Second XI

Asif Afridi (c), Mohammad Haris (vc, wk), Aamer Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abdul Rauf, Arif Shah, Asad Afridi, Ashfaq Ahmed, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Mohsin Khan, Mohammad Sarwar, Nabi Gul, Sahibzada Farhan and Saqib Jamil.

Northern Second XI

Sohail Akhtar (c), Umair Masood (vc, wk), Abdul Fasih, Amir Jamal, Amir Shah, Farhan Shafiq, Kashif Iqbal, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Ismail, Naved Malik, Nihal Mansoor, Salman Irshad, Shoaib Minhas, Umar Waheed, Zaid Alam and Ziad Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Second XI

Sahibzada Farhan, Nabi Gul, Mohammad Mohsin, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Ibrahim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Sarwar, Asad Afridi, Asif Afridi, Abbas Afridi and Mohammad Imran.

Northern Second XI

Match Details

Match: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Second XI vs Northern Second XI

Venue: National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi

Date: 22nd December, 2020 at 10:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The strip in Karachi is a conductive for the batters throughout the match while the bowlers could enjoy a bowl later on in the match. The pacers and the spinners both have had a tough time during the first essay and will find it difficult to stop the batsmen from piling on runs.

With the bowlers having a significant say during the second half of the match, both teams are likely to bat first if they win the toss.

Pakistan Second XI ODD Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

KP vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Waheed, S Minhas, M Sarwar, S Farhan, A Jamal, S Akhtar, N Malik, M Sadaqat, S Irshad, A Afridi and A Khan.

Captain: M Sarwar Vice-Captain: A Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Waheed, S Minhas, M Sarwar, A Fasih, A Jamal, S Akhtar, M Mohsin, A Ahmed, S Irshad, M Imran and A Khan.

Captain: A Jamal Vice-Captain: M Sarwar