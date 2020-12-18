KP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Pakistan Second XI ODD match – December 18th, 2020

Match 5 of the Pakistan Cup Second XI Trophy sees Sindh take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Karachi City CA Stadium.

Both the sides lost their opening fixture in the league against their respective opponents. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI were bowled out for 147 while chasing a decent total of 239 in their previous game.

On the other hand, Sindh 2nd XI batted first and got only 208 on the board. The second XI of Punjab chased down the target with ease, piling misery on the opposition.

The two teams will be raring to go and register their first victory today.

Squads to choose from

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Second XI

Asif Afridi (c), Mohammad Haris (vc, wk), Aamer Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abdul Rauf, Arif Shah, Asad Afridi, Ashfaq Ahmed, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Mohsin Khan, Mohammad Sarwar, Nabi Gul, Sahibzada Farhan and Saqib Jamil.

Sindh Second XI

Saifullah Bangash (c, wk), Faraz Ali (vc), Adeel Meo, Ammad Alam, Arish Ali Khan, Azizullah, Fahad Iqbal, Ghulam Mudassir, Hassan Khan, Hasan Mohsin, Jahanzaib Sultan, Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Rameez Aziz, Saad Khan and Saim Ayub.

Predicted Playing XI

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Second XI

Sahibzada Farhan, Nabi Gul, Mohammad Mohsin, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Ibrahim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Sarwar, Asad Afridi, Asif Afridi, Abbas Afridi and Mohammad Imran.

Sindh Second XI

Jahanzaib Sultan, Ammad Alam, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Taha, Fahad Iqbal, Saifullah Bangash, Rameez Aziz, Hasan Mohsin, Adeel Meo, Hassan Khan and Ghulam Mudassar.

Match Details

Match: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Second XI vs Sindh Second XI

Venue: Karachi City C.A. Stadium

Date: 18th December, 2020 at 10:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at Karachi has something in for the bowlers early on during the game. The pacers will have to find the right line and length if they are to pick up a few wickets early on with very less on turn on offer for the spinners. The strip is also conducive for the batsmen, especially during the second essay. Thus, we can expect a fair contest between the bat and the ball.

Pakistan Second XI ODD Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

KP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Bangash, N Gul, S Farhan, A Alam, F Ali, M Sadaqat, M Mohsin, M Imran, A A Khan, Azizullah and G Mudassar.

Captain: M Mohsin Vice-Captain: S Bangash

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Haris, M Ibrahim, S Farhan, A Alam, F Ali, H Mohsin, M Mohsin, A Afridi, H Khan, Azizullah and G Mudassar.

Captain: F Alam Vice-Captain: G Mudassar