The final group stage match of the Pakistan Cup Second XI Trophy sees Khyber Pakhtunkhwa taking on Southern Punjab at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Second XI are out of the race to win the title as they have just two wins in the league so far. Southern Punjab, on the other hand, need to win the final game if they are to lift the trophy. The club will also hope that the table toppers, Sindh lose their final fixture of the season.

With the teams fighting hard in the business end of the league, a thrilling match is on the cards.

Squads to choose from

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Second XI

Asif Afridi (c), Mohammad Haris (vc, wk), Aamer Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abdul Rauf, Arif Shah, Asad Afridi, Ashfaq Ahmed, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Mohsin Khan, Mohammad Sarwar, Nabi Gul, Sahibzada Farhan and Saqib Jamil.

Southern Punjab Second XI

Naved Yaseen (c), Rameez Alam (vc), Ahmer Ashfaq, Ahsan Baig, Anas Mustafa, Hamza Arshad, Junaid Awan, Maqbool Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Basit, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Mohsin, Mukhtar Ahmed, Salahuddin, Waqar Hussain and Zohaib Afridi.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Second XI

Sahibzada Farhan, Nabi Gul, Mohammad Mohsin, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Ibrahim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Sarwar, Asad Afridi, Asif Afridi, Abbas Afridi and Mohammad Imran.

Southern Punjab Second XI

Naved Yaseen (c), Rameez Alam (vc), Ahmer Ashfaq, Ahsan Baig, Anas Mustafa, Hamza Arshad, Junaid Awan, Maqbool Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Basit, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Mohsin, Mukhtar Ahmed, Salahuddin, Waqar Hussain and Zohaib Afridi.

Match Details

Match: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Second XI vs Southern Punjab Second XI

Venue: National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi

Date: 24th December, 2020 at 10:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The strip in Karachi has provided the batters with assistance throughout the match while the bowlers could enjoy bowling early on. The pacers and the spinners both have had a tough time defending totals.

With the bowlers having a significant say during the first half of the match, both teams are likely to bowl first if they win the toss.

Pakistan Second XI ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KP vs SP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Hussain, M Mohsin Khan, S Farhan, A Shah, M Sarwar, M Ahmed, J Awan, A Khan, M Imran, A Afridi and A Baig.

Advertisement

Captain: A Khan Vice-Captain: M Sarwar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Haris, M Mohsin Khan, S Farhan, A Shah, M Sarwar, M Ahmed, M Sadaqat, A Khan, M Imran, Salahuddin and M Irfan Jnr.

Captain: M Sarwar Vice-Captain: M Ahmed