KP-W vs DD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ACA Women's T20, Match 9

Kapili Princess Women (KP-W) will take on Dhansiri Dashers Women (DD-W) in the seventh match of the ACA Women's T20, 2022, on Monday, February 28, at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati.

Despite a defeat in the previous game, Kapili Princess remain first in the points table, having won two of their three games played so far. Meanwhile, Dhansiri Dashers have won both their games this season, and will seek a hat trick of victories.

KP-W vs DD-W Probable Playing XIs

KP-W

Genevie Pando (c), Archana Dutta, Kakali Saikia, Karabi Bhakta, Nilakhi Borah, Jyoti Devi (wk), Sangita Saikia, Rupshree Saikia, Parinita Gogoi, Gyanashree Barman, Madhumita Baishya.

DD-W

Florina Taye, Uma Chetry (wk), Varsha Rajak (c), Deboshree Konwar, Ruhina Pegu, Mousumi Narah, Pushpa Chakraborty, Jintimoni Kalita, Anamika Saikia, Priya Barman, Sneha Sinha.

Match Details

Match: Kapili Princess Women vs Dhansiri Dashers Women, ACA Women's T20, 2022.

Date and Time: February 28, 2022; 08:30 AM IST.

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati.

Pitch Report

The Amingaon Cricket Ground pitch is on the slower side, and is ideal for spinners. Batters must spend time on the wicket before playing their shots. A total of 100 could be a par score at the venue.

Today's KP-W vs DD-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jyoti Devi: She has scored 65 runs in three games this tournament at an average of 21.66. She could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Archana Dutta: She has been doing well so far. She has 53 runs at an average of 17.66 and three wickets in three games. That makes her a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Genevie Pando: Pando has looked impressive with the ball, but has yet to shine with the bat. She has picked up four wickets at an average of 11.58 in three games in the ongoing competition.

Bowlers

Rupshree Saika: She has done well so far in the tournament, keeping the opposition batters quiet and maintaining good control. She could be a key pick in your fantasy team for this match. She has picked up three wickets in as many games in the tournament at an average of 14.66.

Three best players to pick in KP-W vs DD-W Dream11 prediction team

Jinti Moni Kalita (DD-W): 110 points.

Gyanashree Barman (KP-W): 91 points.

Uma Chetry (DD-W): 74 points.

Key stats for KP-W vs DD-W Dream11 prediction team

Kakali Saika - 37 runs and four wickets in three games; bowling average: 7.75

Karabi Bhakta – 51 runs and two wickets in three games; batting average: 17.00

Nilakhi Borah - Four wickets in three games; bowling average: 07.00.

KP-W vs DD-W Dream11 Prediction

KP-W vs DD-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jyoti Devi, Deboshree Konwar, Archana Dutta, Sangita Saikia, Ruhina Pegu, Varsha Rajak, Genevie Pando, Nilakhi Borah, Jintimoni Kalita, Kakali Saikia, Rupshree Saikia.

Captain: Genevie Pando. Vice-captain: Kakali Saikia.

KP-W vs DD-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Uma Chetry, Florina Taye, Deboshree Konwar, Archana Dutta, Ruhina Pegu, Genevie Pando, Nilakhi Borah, Jintimoni Kalita, Karabi Bhakta, Kakali Saikia, Rupshree Saikia.

Captain: Genevie Pando. Vice-captain: Nilakhi Borah.

