KP-W vs DV-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACA Women’s T20 2022, Match 15

Kapili Princess Women (KP-W) will take on Digaru Viranganas Women (DV-W) in the 15th match of the ACA Women’s T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Thursday.

Kapili Princess Women started their ACA Women’s T20 2022 campaign with two consecutive wins before suffering two defeats on the bounce. Digaru Viranganas Women, meanwhile, have two wins, one loss and one no-result to their name.

KP-W vs DV-W Probable Playing 11 today

Kapili Princess Women: Jyoti Devi (wk), Archana Dutta, Pahari Saikia, Genevie Pando, Nilakhi Borah, Parinita Gogoi, Rupshree Saikia, Madhumita Baishya, Karabi Bhakta, Kakali Saikia, Gyanashree Barman

Digaru Viranganas Women: Monikha Das (c), Maina Narah (wk), Babli Das, Parbin Sultana, Parishmita Barua, Anamika Bori, Suparna Sinha, Majeda Begum, Urmila Chatterjee, Andrialeena Hazarika, Junmoni Koul

Match Details

KP-W vs DV-W, Match 15, ACA Women’s T20 2022

Date & Time: March 3rd 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

ACA Women’s T20 2022 hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far, with bowlers dominating proceedings more often than not. While the pacers have been able to move the ball early on, spinners have found some turn as well.

Today’s KP-W vs DV-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jyoti Devi has chipped in nicely with the bat in the ACA Women’s T20 2022, scoring 67 runs in four innings.

Batter

Archana Dutta has scored 62 runs in addition to picking up three wickets in the tournament so far.

All-rounder

Monikha Das has been in top form with both the bat and ball. She has amassed 161 runs and taken four wickets.

Bowler

Kakali Saikia has been in fine bowling form in the ACA Women’s T20 2022, claiming six scalps. She also has 64 runs to her name.

Top 5 best players to pick in KP-W vs DV-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Monikha Das (DV-W): 386 points

Kakali Saikia (KP-W): 331 points

Anamika Bori (DV-W): 250 points

Genevie Pando (KP-W): 231 points

Archana Dutta (KP-W): 201 points

Important stats for KP-W vs DV-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Kakali Saikia: 64 runs & 6 wickets

Archana Dutta: 62 runs & 3 wickets

Monikha Das: 161 runs & 4 wickets

Anamika Bori: 83 runs & 4 wickets

KP-W vs DV-W Dream11 Prediction (ACA Women’s T20 2022)

Dream11 Team for Kapili Princess Women vs Digaru Viranganas Women - ACA Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jyoti Devi, Archana Dutta, Parishmita Barua, Parbin Sultana, Monikha Das, Genevie Pando, Anamika Bori, Karabi Bhakta, Kakali Saikia, Rupshree Saikia, Majeda Begum

Captain: Monikha Das. Vice-captain: Kakali Saikia.

Dream11 Team for Kapili Princess Women vs Digaru Viranganas Women - ACA Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jyoti Devi, Archana Dutta, Parishmita Barua, Parbin Sultana, Monikha Das, Genevie Pando, Nilakhi Borah, Anamika Bori, Karabi Bhakta, Kakali Saikia, Urmila Chatterjee

Captain: Monikha Das. Vice-captain: Archana Dutta.

