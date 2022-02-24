KP-W vs SBC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ACA Women’s T20 2022, Match 1

Kapili Princess Women (KP-W) will take on Subansiri Champs Women (SBC-W) in the first match of the ACA Women’s T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Thursday.

Both teams appear to be competitive on paper, and have a strong blend of youth and experience. As this will be their first match in this competition, it might take them a while to get used to the conditions.

Archana Dutta, Kakali Saikia and Jyoti Devi are expected to be the key players for Kapili Princess. Meanwhile, Subansiri Champs could rely on Khushi Sharma and Bedoshree Barpatragohain.

KP-W vs SBC-W Probable Playing XIs

KP-W

Archana Dutta, Namrata Das, Jyoti Devi (wk), Sangita Saikia, Kakali Saikia, Parinita Gogoi, Gyanashree Barman, Nilakhi Borah, Genevie Pando, Rupshree Saikia, Sayanika Deka.

SBC-W

Bedoshree Barpatragohain, Rashmi Dey, Uma Rana, Khushi Sharma, Nikita Dev, Sapna Choudhary (wk), Puja Tiwari, Dimpi Bhuyan, Urbi Prodhani, Rumana Begum, Pompi Gogoi.

Match Details

Match: KP-W vs SBC-W, ACA Women’s T20 2022, Match 1.

Date and Time: February 24, 2022; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati.

Pitch Report

This ground is expected to be a pretty decent batting surface, and high scores could prove to be common. Pacers might find some help in the initial stages. Both teams could look to bat first after winning the toss, and a score of 110 runs could prove to be par here.

Today’s KP-W vs SBC-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Choudhary could be a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy team. She has scored 228 runs in eight games at an average of 76.

Batters

A Dutta is a decent player who can take on opposition bowlers at any stage of games. She has scored 73 runs in five games at a strike rate of 76.

Meanwhile, R Dey can also be expected to bat with responsibility. She has amassed 245 runs in 12 games at an average of 30.63. Dey is also a pretty good bowler, having collected 14 wickets.

All-rounders

G Pando is a fabulous all-rounder who has been at the top of her game in recent matches. She has picked up 18 wickets in 11 games at a phenomenal economy rate of 2. She could be an excellent multiplier choice for your KP-W vs SBC-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

Meanwhile, K Bhakta is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy team. She has collected 18 wickets in 13 games, and can also be handy with the bat.

Bowlers

U Prodhani is a wicket-taking threat, who will look to trouble the opposition batters. She has scalped eight wickets in three games at an economy rate of 5.78.

Five best players to pick in KP-W vs SBC-W Dream11 prediction team

G Pando (KP-W)

K Bhakta (KP-W)

K Sharma (SBC-W)

A Dutta (KP-W)

R Dey (SBC-W).

Key stats for KP-W vs SBC-W Dream11 prediction team

G Pando: 18 wickets in 11 matches

K Bhakta: 18 wickets in 13 matches

K Sharma: 164 runs and 22 wickets in 28 matches

A Dutta: 73 runs in 5 matches

R Dey: 245 runs and 12 wickets in 14 matches.

KP-W vs SBC-W Dream11 Prediction

KP-W vs SBC-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Devi, S Choudhary, A Dutta, R Dey, S Saikia, G Pando, K Bhakta, K Sharma, D Bhuyan, P Gogoi, U Roy Pradhani.

Captain: G Pando. Vice-Captain: K Bhakta.

KP-W vs SBC-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Choudhary, A Dutta, R Dey, S Saikia, G Pando, K Bhakta, K Sharma, D Bhuyan, P Gogoi, R Saikia, U Roy Pradhani.

Captain: K Sharma. Vice-Captain: A Dutta.

