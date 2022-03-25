KPK vs MMSS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Richelieu Franchise T20, Match 5

Kings Prince Kings (KPK) will lock horns with M&M Signs Strikers (MMSS) in the fifth match of the Richelieu Franchise T20 at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek on Friday.

Kings Prince Kings are placed atop the points table, having registered a massive 91-run victory over MR 24/7 Emergency Services in their opening match. M&M Signs Strikers also won their opening match against BA Blasting Namibia by 26 runs and are placed just below their opponents in the standings.

KPK vs MMSS Probable Playing XIs

KPK

Jean-Pierre Kotze, Gerrie Snyman, Danie van Schoor, JJ Smit (C), Pikky Ya France, Joshuan Julius, Bernard Scholtz, Erich van Mollendorff (WK), Dirk Theunissen, Louis Peters, Jack Parker.

MMSS

Stephan Baard, Craig Williams (C), Jan Balt, Gerhard Janse Van Rensburg, Malan Kruger, Shaun Fouche, Donovan Zealand, JW Visagie (WK), Christiaan Delport, Fungayi Hlupo Jr, Fritz Coetzee.

Match Details

KPK vs MMSS, Richelieu Franchise T20, Match 5.

Date and Time: March 25, 2022; 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the United Cricket Club Ground is batting-friendly. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 190 runs.

Today’s KPK vs MMSS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jean-Pierre Kotze: Kotze scored 64 runs at a strike rate of 228.57 in the last match. He could be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team.

Batters

Craig Williams: Although placed in the batters' section, Williams is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points with his bowling too.

Pikki Ya France: Pikki is an explosive top-order batter from M&M Signs Strikers who can score some quick-fire runs on Friday.

All-rounders

Gerrie Snyman: Snyman played a fabulous 84-run knock in the last match against MR 24/7 Emergency Services. He is a no-brainer multiplier choice for your fantasy team.

Donovan Zealand: Zealand scored 33 runs while also scalping two wickets in the last match. He can play an important role with both the bat and ball for M&M Signs Strikers in Friday's contest.

Bowlers

Bernard Scholtz: Scholtz is a genuine wicket-taker who scalped a wicket in the last game. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your team.

Fungayi Hlupo Jr: Fungayi picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 4.50 in the previous game and will be keen to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in Dream11 prediction team

Gerrie Snyman (KPK) - 128 points

Jean-Pierre Kotze (KPK) - 105 points

Donovan Zealand (MMSS) - 102 points

JJ Smit (KPK) - 91 points

Fungayi Hlupo Jr (MMSS) - 87 points.

Important Stats for Dream11 prediction team

Gerrie Snyman: 84 runs in 1 match; SR - 178.72

Jean-Pierre Kotze: 64 runs in 1 match; SR - 228.57

Donovan Zealand: 33 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 126.92 and ER - 7.00

JJ Smit: 57 in 1 match; SR - 203.57

Craig Williams: 45 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 140.63 and ER - 7.00

KPK vs MMSS Dream11 Prediction Today (Richelieu Franchise T20)

KPK vs MMSS Dream11 Fantasy Prediction - Richelieu Franchise T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jean-Pierre Kotze, Craig Williams, Pikky Ya France, Stephan Baard, Gerrie Snyman, Donovan Zealand, JJ Smit, Fungayi Hlupo Jr, Danie van Schoor, Bernard Scholtz, Shaun Fouche.

Captain: Gerrie Snyman. Vice-captain: JJ Smit.

KPK vs MMSS Dream11 Fantasy Prediction - Richelieu Franchise T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jean-Pierre Kotze, Craig Williams, Pikky Ya France, Stephan Baard, Gerrie Snyman, Donovan Zealand, JJ Smit, Fungayi Hlupo Jr, Danie van Schoor, Bernard Scholtz, Fritz Coetzee.

Captain: Gerrie Snyman. Vice-captain: Craig Williams.

