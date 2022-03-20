KPK vs MMSS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Richelieu Franchise T20 2022, Match 5

Kings Prince Kings (KPK) will take on M&M Signs Strikers (MMSS) in the fifth match of the Richelieu Franchise T20 2022 at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek on Sunday.

Kings Prince Kings are coming off a facile 91-run victory over MR 24/7 Emergency Services in their tournament opener to go atop the points table. Meanwhile, M&M Signs Strikers also won their opening match of the tournament, beating BA Blasting Namibia by 26 runs. They are second in the points table.

KPK vs MMSS Probable Playing XIs

KPK

Jean-Pierre Kotze, Gerrie Snyman, Danie van Schoor, JJ Smit, Pikky Ya France, Joshuan Julius, Bernard Scholtz, Erich van Mollendorff, Dirk Theunissen, Louis Peters, Jack Parker.

MMSS

Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Jan Balt, Gerhard Janse Van Rensburg, Malan Kruger, Shaun Fouche, Donovan Zealand, JW Visagie, Christiaan Delport, Fungayi Hlupo Jr, Fritz Coetzee.

Match Details

Match: KPK vs MMSS, Richelieu Franchise T20 2022, Match 5.

Date and Time: March 20, 2022; 6:45 PM IST.

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek.

Pitch Report

Going by previous games, the track seems to be competitive. A great contest between bat and ball could ensue.

Today’s KPK vs MMSS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Kotze is a great choice for the wicketkeeper position in your Dream11 fantasy team. He could eye a big knock in this game.

Batters

Despite being listed as a batter, C Williams wreaked havoc with the ball in his previous game against BA Blasting Namibia, picking up two wickets.

All-rounders

G Snyman played a fabulous knock of 84 runs in the opening match and has looked in great touch. He could be an excellent multiplier choice in your KPK vs MMSS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

F Hlupo Jr picked up two wickets and looked in control while bowling in the previous game. He had an economy rate of 4.50.

Five best players to pick in KPK vs MMSS Dream11 prediction team

G Snyman (KPK) – 124 points

J Kotze (KPK) – 101 points

D Dominic Zealand (MMSS) – 98 points

J Smit (KPK) – 87 points

F Hlupo Jr (MMSS) – 83 points.

Key stats for KPK vs MMSS Dream11 prediction team

G Snyman: 84 runs

J Kotze: 64 runs

D Dominic Zealand: 2 wickets

C Williams: 2 wickets

J Smit: 57 runs.

KPK vs MMSS Dream11 Prediction

KPK vs MMSS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Kotze, C Williams, H YaFrance, M Kruger, G Snyman, D Dominic Zealand, J Smit, F Hlupo Jr, D van Schoor, B Scholtz, F Coetzee.

Captain: G Snyman. Vice-Captain: J Smit.

KPK vs MMSS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Kotze, C Williams, H YaFrance, M Kruger, G Snyman, D Dominic Zealand, J Smit, D Theunissen, F Hlupo Jr, D van Schoor, B Scholtz.

Captain: C Williams. Vice-Captain: D Dominic Zealand.

