KR vs BBSK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Saptari T20 Premier League match - June 20, 2023

Kanchanrup Rhinos are all set to take on Balan Bihur Super Kings in the fifth match of the 2023 Saptari Premier League on June 20. The game is scheduled to start at 12:45 PM IST at Rajbiraj Cricket Stadium. Both teams would love to open their account with a memorable win on board.

It will also be interesting to see they approach this upcoming fixture as both sides would be coming head-to-head for the first time in the history of the Saptari Premier League.

As we look ahead, let us look at the top three players whom you can select as your captain or vice-captain for the KR vs BBSK Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Narayan Joshi (KR) - 8 credits

Joshi is a very lethal all-rounder who averages 20.5 with the bat and scores at a devastating strike rate of over 300 in T20 cricket. And with the ball in hand, he has picked three wickets at a stunning strike rate of 26.

His all-round capabilities truly make him a very dangerous customer to deal with. He should surely be one of your top picks in your KR vs BBSK Dream11 prediction match as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Pawan Sarraf (BBSK) - 9 credits

Sarraf is a very capable all-rounder who is beginning to find his feat in international cricket. He has so far scored 145 runs which includes his best score of 27*. And with the ball, he has picked up three wickets at a stunning economy rate of 5.85 RPO which includes his best-bowling figures of 1/3.

Sarraf should definitely be someone to keep your eyes on while selecting your captain or vice-captain in your KR vs BBSK Dream11 prediction match.

#1 Hasim Ansari (BBSK) - 8 credits

Hasim is a promising wicket-keeper batsman from Nepal who has represented his national side at the U-19 level successfully. Besides, he has contributed successfully in the local T20 competitions in Nepal which include his quick-fire cameos of 44 and 26* against Rupani Riders and Bagmati Province.

Hasim has a bright future ahead of him and he should most definitely feature in your KR vs BBSK Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's KR vs BBSK Dream11 contest? Hasim Ansari Pawan Sarraf 0 votes