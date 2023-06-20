KR vs BBSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Saptari Premier League, Match 3

The 3rd match of the Saptari Premier League will see the Kanchanrup Rhinos (KR) squaring off against Balan Bihul Super Kings (BBSK) at the Rajbiraj Stadium in Rajbiraj on Tuesday, June 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KR vs BBSK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of this year's Saptari tournament, and would look to start off on a positive note.

Balan Bihul Super Kings will give it their all to win the match, but the Kanchanrup Rhinos are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KR vs BBSK Match Details

The 3rd match of the Saptari Premier League will be played on June 20 at the Rajbiraj Stadium in Rajbiraj. The game is set to take place at 1:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KR vs BBSK, Match 3

Date and Time: 20th June 2023, 1:15 PM IST

Venue: Rajbiraj Stadium, Rajbiraj

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Chinnamasta Lions and Bajaj Khadak Warriors, where a total of 247 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

KR vs BBSK Form Guide

KR - Will be playing their first match

BBSK - Will be playing their first match

KR vs BBSK Probable Playing XI

KR Playing XI

No injury updates

R Kamait (wk), D Nath, M Chaudhary, C Bahadur, A Yadav, N Joshi, Rashid, P Kumar, B Kumar, U Kumar, M Kumar

BBSK Playing XI

No injury updates

H Ansari (wk), R Yadav, S Ansari, K Gami, B Das, B Yadav, P Sarraf, R Singh, S Yadav, B Ahamad, R Singh

KR vs BBSK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Ansari

H Ansari is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. R Kamait is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Chaudhary

S Ansari and M Chaudhary are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Yadav played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

P Sarraf

B Yadav and P Sarraf are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Joshi is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

B Ahamad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Yadav and B Ahamad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KR vs BBSK match captain and vice-captain choices

M Chaudhary

M Chaudhary will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

P Sarraf

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Sarraf as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for KR vs BBSK, Match 3

P Sarraf

M Chaudhary

R Yadav

B Yadav

S Ansari

Kanchanrup Rhinos vs Balan Bihul Super Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kanchanrup Rhinos vs Balan Bihul Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Ansari, R Kamait

Batters: S Ansari, M Chaudhary (c), C Bahadur, R Yadav (vc)

All-rounders: B Yadav, P Sarraf, N Joshi

Bowlers: S Yadav, B Ahamad

Kanchanrup Rhinos vs Balan Bihul Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Ansari, R Kamait

Batters: S Ansari, M Chaudhary (vc), R Yadav

All-rounders: B Yadav, P Sarraf (c), N Joshi

Bowlers: S Yadav, B Ahamad, B Kumar

Poll : 0 votes