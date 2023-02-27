KR vs FSI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ganga Cricket Club T10, Match 23

The 23rd match of the Ganga Cricket Club T10 will see the Kayamganj Royals (KR) squaring off against Farrukhabad Sikandar (FSI) at the Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, February 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KR vs FSI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Kayamganj Royals have won three of their last five matches. Farrukhabad Sikandar, on the other hand, have secured a single victory in five appearances.

Farrukhabad Sikandar will give it their all to win the match, but the Kayamganj Royals are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KR vs FSI Match Details

The 23rd match of the Ganga Cricket Club T10 will be played on February 27 at the Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium in Uttar Pradesh. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KR vs FSI, Match 23

Date and Time: 27th February 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium, Uttar Pradesh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this used pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Farrukhabad Sikandar and DK Super Kings, where a total of 256 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

KR vs FSI Form Guide

KR - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

FSI - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

KR vs FSI Probable Playing XI

KR Playing XI

No injury updates

Himanshu Agarwal ©, Shobhit Chaudhary, Deepanshu Attri, Prashant Choudhary, Raj Chauhan, Vivek, Rishabh Prajapati, Shivam Dixit, Kailesh Solanki, Mintu Qureshi, Ankit Solanki (wk)

FSI Playing XI

No injury updates

Sabhyansh Pachauri ©, Anuj Rajput (wk), Shubh, Sushanshu, Riyaz Ali, Sachin Katheriya, Paras Duvey, Shivam, Ankit Gautam, Ravindra, Abhieshek Rajput

KR vs FSI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Rajput

A Rajput is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the middle order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match.

Batters

A Solanki

Shubh and A Solanki are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Attri played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Chaudhary

S Chaudhary and S Dixit are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Solanki is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Ravindra

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Ravindra and A Gautam. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Qureshi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KR vs FSI match captain and vice-captain choices

A Solanki

A Solanki will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 145 runs in the last four matches.

Shubh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Shubh as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 97 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last three matches

5 Must-Picks for KR vs FSI, Match 23

Shubh

S Pachauri

D Attri

A Solanki

S Chaudhary

Kayamganj Royals vs Farrukhabad Sikandar Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kayamganj Royals vs Farrukhabad Sikandar Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Rajput

Batters: Shubh, S Pachauri, A Solanki, R Prajapati, H Agarwal, D Attri

All-rounders: S Chaudhary, S Dixit, K Solanki

Bowlers: Ravindra

Kayamganj Royals vs Farrukhabad Sikandar Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Rajput

Batters: Shubh, S Pachauri, A Solanki, R Prajapati, H Agarwal, D Attri

All-rounders: S Chaudhary, S Dixit, K Solanki

Bowlers: A Gautam

