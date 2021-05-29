Krefeld T10 League 2021: Most runs and most wickets until May 28 (Updated)

The Krefeld T10 League 2021 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned on Saturday, May 29. The two semi-finals will be followed by the third-place playoff match and the title decider.

MSC Frankfurt defeated Bayer Uerdingen Wolves by six wickets in the first quarterfinal of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. The second last-eight clash saw Bayer Uerdingen Boosters pip Dussledorf Blackcaps via the Golden Ball in a thrilling encounter.

Bonn Blue Star got the better of Aachen Rising Stars by twelve runs in the third quarterfinal encounter. The final last-eight clash saw Koln CC register a win by the same margin of twelve runs against VFB Gelsenkirchen.

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters will face Bonn Blue Star in the first semi-final of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. The other last-four encounter will see MSC Frankfurt cross swords against Koln CC.

Krefeld T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Krefeld T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Sagar Kataria of the Aachen Rising Stars is still the highest run-scorer after the penultimate day of action in the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He amassed 233 runs in nine encounters, with his unbeaten 92 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Kataria scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 165.24, with the help of 19 fours and 15 sixes.

Dilshan Rajudeen of Bonn Blue Star occupies second position in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 229 runs to date, with an unbeaten 50 being his top score. Rajudeen's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 178.90, and are studded with 23 fours and 13 maximums.

Adel Khan of MSC Frankfurt is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 214 runs in nine knocks, with an unbeaten 63 being his best effort. Khan has a strike rate of 156.20, and has struck 14 boundaries and 15 sixes.

Apart from Rajudeen and Khan, the Bayer Uerdingen Boosters trio of Aritharan Vaseekaran (194), Thinesh Rajakulasingam (109) and Ahilan Ravinthran (92), the Koln CC duo of Irfan Ahmed (178) and Tejas Morbagal (106), the MSC Frankfurt pair of Shahid Afridi (174) and Nafees Buttar (98), and Bonn Blue Star's Zaheer Abbas (127) are the highest run-scorers from the four semi-finalists.

Most Wickets

Krefeld T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Tejas Morbagal of Koln CC, with twelve scalps to his name, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 11 of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He has a best spell of 4/14 and has an impressive economy of 6.61.

Qader Khan of MSC Frankfurt, with eleven scalps, occupies second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 3/13 and has conceded an average of just 6.46 runs per over.

Nikhil Patil of the Koln Challengers is among three bowlers who have picked up ten wickets each in the Krefeld T10 League 2021 thus far. Patil, who had a spell of 3/13 as his best performance, is placed higher than the other two bowlers due to his better economy of 7.23.

Other than Morbagal and Khan, Sandheep Ravishankar of Koln CC has accounted for ten opposition batsmen while the Bonn Blue Star trio of Dilshan Rajudeen, Vikram Jeet and Haron Khan, the MSC Frankfurt duo of Nafees Buttar and Adel Khan, Bayer Uerdingen Boosters' Pakeetharan Praba, and Koln CC's Asmdin Zadran have all picked up seven wickets apiece.

