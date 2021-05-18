Krefeld T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 17 (Updated)

The Krefeld T10 League 2021 saw its first day of action on May 17, with four Group A matches played on the day. Four more Group A encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, May 18.

MSC Frankfurt and VFB Gelsenkirchen, who have four points each, occupy the top two spots in the Group A points table of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. The two teams won both their two matches on Monday, with the former placed higher due to their superior net run rate.

Aachen Rising Stars are yet to begin their campaign in the tournament. They will play their first couple of matches on Tuesday.

Koln Challengers and Bayer Uerdingen Boosters came up short in both their matches on Monday. They are yet to open their account and are languishing at the bottom of the Group A points table of the Krefeld T10 League 2021.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the opening day of matches in the Krefeld T10 League 2021:

Krefeld T10 League Group A Points Table

Krefeld T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Krefeld T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Adel Khan of MSC Frankfurt is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He has smashed 67 runs in two matches, with his unbeaten 63 being the highest individual score of the tournament thus far. Khan has an excellent strike rate of 186.11, and has struck five fours and four sixes.

Sahalom Dhaly of VfB Gelsenkirchen is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 65 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 37 being his best effort. Dhaly's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 138.29, and include five boundaries and a solitary six.

Shahid Afridi of MSC Frankfurt occupies third spot in the top run-getters list of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He blasted 50 runs in the only knock he played on the opening day of the tournament. Afridi scored these runs at an outstanding strike rate of 227.27, with the help of five fours and four maximums.

Most Wickets

Krefeld T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Sahalom Dhaly of VfB Gelsenkirchen and Adel Khan of MSC Frankfurt, with four scalps each, were also the highest wicket-takers on Day 1 of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Dhaly's 4/3 is the only four-wicket haul of the tournament so far and he has an unbelievable economy of 1.50. Khan has a spell of 3/4 as his best performance and has conceded an average of 7.00 runs per over.

Nafees Buttar of MSC Frankfurt is among four bowlers who picked up three wickets each on the first day of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. Buttar, who has a best effort of 3/6, is placed higher than the other three bowlers due to his exceptional economy of 3.00.