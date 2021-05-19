Krefeld T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 18 (Updated)

The Krefeld T10 League 2021 saw its second day of action on May 18, with four Group A encounters played on the day. Four more Group A fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, May 19.

MSC Frankfurt and VFB Gelsenkirchen continue to be perched atop the Group A points table of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. The two teams have six points apiece, courtesy of the three wins they have registered thus far.

Aachen Rising Stars and Bayer Uerdingen Boosters, who have a couple of points each, follow the two table-toppers in the Group A standings. The former have a superior net run rate and have played a couple of matches fewer.

Koln Challengers, who had a rest day on Tuesday, have been on the receiving end of both their matches to date. They are searching for their first points and bring up the rear of the Group A points table of the Krefeld T10 League 2021.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the second day of matches in the Krefeld T10 League 2021:

Krefeld T10 League Group A Points Table

Krefeld T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Krefeld T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Shahid Afridi of MSC Frankfurt has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He has blasted 95 runs in four matches, with 50 being his highest score. Afridi's runs have come at an extraordinary strike rate of 279.41, and are studded with seven fours and ten sixes.

Afridi's teammate Adel Khan occupies second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 87 runs thus far, with his unbeaten 63 being the top score of the tournament. Khan has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 145.00, with the help of six fours and five maximums.

Aritharan Vaseekaran of Bayer Uerdingen Boosters is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He has amassed 86 runs in four knocks, with 37 being his best effort. Vaseekaran has an excellent strike rate of 191.11, and has struck four boundaries and nine sixes.

The Aachen Rising Stars duo of Varun Reddy (56) and Faheem Jan (35), and Koln Challengers' Amey Potale (32) are the highest run-scorers from the other two teams in action on Wednesday.

Most Wickets

Krefeld T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

The VfB Gelsenkirchen pair of Shahidullah Arman and Kamran Khan, and MSC Frankfurt's Adel Khan are the highest wicket-takers after Day 2 of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. The three bowlers have picked up five wickets apiece and are placed in that order in the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Arman has a spell of 2/9 as his best performance and has an exceptional economy of 4.28. Kamran Khan has a best effort of 2/4 and has conceded an average of just 6.00 runs per over. Adel Khan has a spell of 3/4 as his best returns and has an acceptable economy of 8.00.

Apart from Adel Khan, the MSC Frankfurt trio of Nafees Buttar (4), Qader Khan (4) and Waheed Ahmed (4), the Bayer Uerdingen Boosters duo of Kumar Mahendran (4) and Pakeetharan Praba (3), and Koln Challengers' Nikhil Patil (3) are the highest wicket-takers from the teams plying their trade on Wednesday.