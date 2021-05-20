Krefeld T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 19 (Updated)

The Krefeld T10 League 2021 saw its third day of action on May 19, with four Group A encounters played on the day. Four more Group A matches are scheduled for Thursday, May 20.

MSC Frankfurt are perched atop the Group A points table of the Krefeld T10 League 2021, with ten points to their credit. They have emerged victorious in five of the six encounters they have played thus far.

VFB Gelsenkirchen and Aachen Rising Stars follow the table-toppers in the Group A standings. Both the teams have six points, with the former having a slightly better net run rate.

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters, with a couple of points in their kitty, occupy fourth spot in the Group A points table of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. Koln Challengers have come up short in all four matches they have played to date and are yet to open their account in the tournament.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the third day of matches in the Krefeld T10 League 2021:

Krefeld T10 League Group A Points Table

Krefeld T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Krefeld T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Varun Reddy of the Aachen Rising Stars has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He has amassed 131 runs in four matches, with an unbeaten 43 being his top score. Reddy has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 148.86, with the help of eight fours and ten sixes.

Adel Khan of MSC Frankfurt is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 114 runs so far, with his unbeaten 63 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Khan has a strike rate of 150.00, and has struck eight fours and seven maximums.

Aritharan Vaseekaran of the Bayer Uerdingen Boosters occupies third position in the top run-getters list of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He has smashed 100 runs in six knocks, with 37 being his best effort. Vaseekaran's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 178.57, and are studded with five boundaries and ten sixes.

Apart from Varun Reddy and Adel Khan, Shahid Afridi (95) of MSC Frankfurt, the Aachen Rising Stars duo of Sagar Kataria (91) and Faheem Jan (56), the VfB Gelsenkirchen trio of Suliman Hugakhil (69), Sahalom Dhaly (65) and Swapnil Varhade (59), and Koln Challengers' Amey Potale (57) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Thursday.

Most Wickets

Krefeld T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Qader Khan of MSC Frankfurt, with seven scalps to his credit, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 3 of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He has a best spell of 3/13 and has a decent economy of 6.88.

Nikhil Patil of the Koln Challengers, who has accounted for six opposition batsmen, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He too has a spell of 3/13 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy of 8.12.

Shahidullah Arman of VfB Gelsenkirchen is among four bowlers who have picked up five wickets each in the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He has the best economy (4.28) among them and has a best effort of 2/9.

Other than the aforementioned bowlers, the VfB Gelsenkirchen duo of Kamran Khan (5) and Sahalom Dhaly (4), the MSC Frankfurt trio of Adel Khan (5), Nafees Buttar (4) and Waheed Ahmed (4), and the Aachen Rising Stars threesome of Osman Shirzad (4), Safi Khan (4) and Dipankar Banerjee (4) have taken the most wickets for the teams plying their trade on Thursday.