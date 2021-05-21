Krefeld T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 20 (Updated)

The Krefeld T10 League 2021 saw its fourth day of action on May 20, with four Group A matches played on the day. The final four Group A encounters are scheduled for Friday, May 21.

MSC Frankfurt, with fourteen points in their kitty, finished atop the Group A points table of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. They suffered a reversal in just one of the eight matches they played in the league phase of the tournament.

They are followed in the Group A standings by Aachen Rising Stars and VFB Gelsenkirchen, who have eight and six points respectively. The aforementioned three teams have already sealed a spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters and Koln Challengers, who have won just a solitary match each, occupy the last two spots in the Group A points table of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. The two teams will be fighting it out on Friday to secure the remaining quarterfinal spot from the group.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the fourth day of matches in the Krefeld T10 League 2021:

Krefeld T10 League Group A Points Table

Krefeld T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Krefeld T10 League Highest Run-scorers

The MSC Frankfurt duo of Shahid Afridi and Adel Khan are the joint-highest run-scorers after the fourth day of action in the Krefeld T10 League 2021. Both have amassed 168 runs in eight encounters, with the former placed higher due to his much superior strike rate.

Afridi, who has 54 as his best effort, has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 289.65, with the help of 13 fours and 17 sixes. Khan, whose unbeaten 63 is the top score of the tournament, has an impressive strike rate of 157.00 and has struck 12 fours and 11 maximums.

Varun Reddy of the Aachen Rising Stars has slipped to third spot in the top run-getters list of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 158 runs in six knocks, with an unbeaten 43 being his highest score. Reddy's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 149.05, and are studded with 10 boundaries and 12 sixes.

Apart from Reddy, the Aachen Rising Stars duo of Faheem Jan (137) and Sagar Kataria (124), the VfB Gelsenkirchen pair of Swapnil Varhade (114) and Sahalom Dhaly (85), Aritharan Vaseekaran (100) and Thinesh Rajakulasingam (82) of Bayer Uerdingen Boosters, and Koln Challengers' Rohit Narayanan (80) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Friday.

Most Wickets

Krefeld T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Qader Khan of MSC Frankfurt, with ten scalps to his name, has consolidated his position as the highest wicket-taker in the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 3/13 as his best returns and has conceded an average of just 7.00 runs per over.

Nikhil Patil of the Koln Challengers, who has picked up eight wickets thus far, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. He too has a best effort of 3/13 and has a decent economy of 7.41.

Nafees Buttar of MSC Frankfurt and Shahidullah Arman of VfB Gelsenkirchen have both dismissed seven batsmen in the Krefeld T10 League 2021 to date. Buttar, who has a best spell of 3/6, is placed higher due to a slightly better economy of 6.35.

Other than Patil and Arman, the Aachen Rising Stars trio of Osman Shirzad (6), Safi Khan (5) and Dipankar Banerjee (5), the VfB Gelsenkirchen threesome of Kamran Khan (5), Mezeyn Kamal (5) and Vignaesh Sankaran (5), the Koln Challengers duo of Ayush Sharma (5) and Sriram Gurumurthy (5), and Bayer Uerdingen Boosters' Kumar Mahendran (5) are the most successful bowlers from the teams plying their trade on Friday.