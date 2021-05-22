Krefeld T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 21 (Updated)

The Krefeld T10 League 2021 saw its fifth day of action on May 21, with the final four Group A encounters played on the day. The first four Group B fixtures are scheduled for Saturday, May 22.

MSC Frankfurt, who finished with fourteen points, occupy the top spot in the Group A points table of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. They emerged victorious in seven of the eight matches they played in the preliminary phase of the tournament.

Aachen Rising Stars and VFB Gelsenkirchen are placed second and third in the Group A standings. The two teams garnered ten and eight points respectively to join the table-toppers in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters and Koln Challengers occupy the last two spots in the Group A points table of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. Both teams finished with four points but the former pipped the latter on net run rate to seal the final knockout stage berth from the group.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the fifth day of matches in the Krefeld T10 League 2021:

Krefeld T10 League Group A Points Table

Krefeld T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Krefeld T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Sagar Kataria of the Aachen Rising Stars has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fifth day of action in the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He has amassed 221 runs in eight matches, with his unbeaten 92 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Kataria has an impressive strike rate of 168.70, and has struck 19 fours and 14 sixes.

Varun Reddy, also from the Aachen Rising Stars, is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 177 runs to date, with an unbeaten 43 being his best effort. Reddy has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 143.90, with the help of 11 boundaries and 13 sixes.

Kataria and Reddy's teammate Faheem Jan occupies third spot in the top run-getters list of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He has scored 169 runs in eight knocks, with an unbeaten 53 being his top score. Jan's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 169.00, and are studded with 7 fours and 13 maximums.

Most Wickets

Krefeld T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Qader Khan of MSC Frankfurt and Nikhil Patil of the Koln Challengers, with ten scalps each, are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 5 of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being slightly more economical.

Both the bowlers have identical spells of 3/13 as their best performance. While Khan has conceded an average of 7.00 runs per over, Patil also has a decent economy of 7.23.

The Koln Challengers duo of Sriram Gurumurthy and Srinivas Nareshkumar picked up eight wickets apiece in the Krefeld T10 League 2021. Gurumurthy, who had a best effort of 2/7, occupies third spot in the top wicket-takers list due to his better economy of 9.13.