Krefeld T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 23 (Updated)

The Krefeld T10 League 2021 saw its sixth day of action on May 22, with the first four Group B encounters played on the day. Four more Group B matches are scheduled for Monday, May 24.

Dusseldorf Blackcaps are perched atop the Group B points table of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. They emerged victorious in both their matches on Saturday for the four points in their kitty.

Bonn Blue Star and Koln CC follow the table-toppers in the Group B standings. The two teams have a couple of points each, with the former placed higher due to their better net run rate.

DJK SG Solingen will start their campaign in the Krefeld T10 League 2021 on Monday. Bayer Uerdingen Wolves suffered reversals against the Blackcaps in both their matches on Saturday and are yet to open their account in the tournament.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the sixth day of matches in the Krefeld T10 League 2021:

Krefeld T10 League Group A Points Table

Krefeld T10 League Group B Points Table

Krefeld T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Krefeld T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Sagar Kataria of the Aachen Rising Stars continues to be the highest run-scorer after the sixth day of action in the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He has scored 221 runs in eight encounters, with his unbeaten 92 being the top score of the tournament. Kataria has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 168.70, with the help of 19 fours and 14 sixes.

Kataria's teammate Varun Reddy occupies second position on the run-scoring charts. He has accumulated 177 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 43 being his highest score. Reddy's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 143.90, and include 11 fours and 13 maximums.

Faheem Jan, also from the Aachen Rising Stars, is placed third on the top run-getters list of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 169 runs in eight matches, with an unbeaten 53 being his best effort. Jan has an excellent strike rate of 169.00, and has struck 7 boundaries and 13 sixes.

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves' Humayun Butt (75), the Koln CC duo of Irfan Ahmed (45) and Tejas Morbagal (44), and the Dusseldorf Blackcaps' trio of Nilay Patel (37), Venkat Ganesan (36) and Jamshed Khan (30) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Monday.

Most Wickets

Krefeld T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Qader Khan of MSC Frankfurt and Nikhil Patil of the Koln Challengers are still the joint-highest wicket-takers in the Krefeld T10 League 2021. Both have picked up ten wickets thus far, with the former being slightly more economical.

Khan has a spell of 3/13 as his best performance and has an excellent economy of 7.00. Patil too had a best effort of 3/13 and conceded an average of 7.23 runs per over.

Sriram Gurumurthy and Srinivas Nareshkumar, both from the Koln Challengers, finished with eight wickets apiece in the Krefeld T10 League 2021. Gurumurthy, who had a spell of 2/7 as his best returns, is placed third on the wicket-taking charts due to his superior economy of 9.13.

The Dusseldorf Blackcaps trio of Venkat Ganesan (4), Kashif Shahab (3) and Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai (3), the Bayer Uerdingen Wolves threesome of Taha Hassan (4), Hammad Ashraf (3) and Raj Bhushan (2), and Koln CC's Tejas Morbagal (2) are the most successful bowlers from the Group B teams plying their trade on Monday.