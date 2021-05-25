Krefeld T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 24 (Updated)

The Krefeld T10 League 2021 saw its seventh day of action on May 24, with four Group B matches played on the day. Four more Group B fixtures are scheduled for Tuesday, May 25.

Dusseldorf Blackcaps occupy the top spot in the Group B points table of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. They have six points to their credit, courtesy of the three wins they have registered thus far.

They are followed by Bayer Uerdingen Wolves and Koln CC in the Group B standings. Both teams have four points, with the former having a much superior net run rate.

Bonn Blue Star, who had a rest day on Monday, are the other team to have a match in the group. DJK SG Solingen came up short in both their matches on Monday and are yet to open their account in the Krefeld T10 League 2021.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the seventh day of matches in the Krefeld T10 League 2021:

Krefeld T10 League Group A Points Table

Krefeld T10 League Group B Points Table

Krefeld T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Krefeld T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Sagar Kataria of the Aachen Rising Stars is still the highest run-scorer after the seventh day of action in the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He has amassed 221 runs in eight knocks, with his unbeaten 92 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Kataria has an impressive strike rate of 168.70, and has struck 19 fours and 14 sixes.

Varun Reddy, who also represents the Aachen Rising Stars, is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 177 runs so far, with an unbeaten 43 being his best effort. Reddy has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 143.90, with the help of 11 boundaries and 13 sixes.

Faheem Jan, another player from the Aachen Rising Stars, occupies third position on the top run-getters list of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He has scored 169 runs in eight encounters, with an unbeaten 53 being his top score. Jan's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 169.00, and are studded with 7 fours and 13 maximums.

The Bayer Uerdingen Wolves' quartet of Humayun Butt (147), Waqas Fatmi (92), Muhammad Asif (58) and Shamil Niyas (51), the Koln CC duo of Irfan Ahmed (113) and Tejas Morbagal (48), Bonn Blue Star's Dilshan Rajudeen (66) and Veeru Kolla (43) of DJK SG Solingen are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Tuesday.

Most Wickets

Krefeld T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

MSC Frankfurt's Qader Khan and Koln Challengers' Nikhil Patil continue to be the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 7 of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. Both have scalped ten wickets to date, with the former having been slightly more stingy.

The two bowlers have identical spells of 3/13 as their best returns. While Khan has an impressive economy of 7.00, Patil also conceded just 7.23 runs per over.

Sriram Gurumurthy of the Koln Challengers is among two bowlers who picked up eight wickets apiece in the Krefeld T10 League 2021 thus far. Gurumurthy, who had a best spell of 2/7, is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts due to his better economy of 9.13.

The Bayer Uerdingen Wolves trio of Raj Bhushan (5), Taha Hassan (5) and Abdul Haseeb (4), the Koln CC duo of Tejas Morbagal (5) and Sandheep Ravishankar (3), the Bonn Blue Star pair of Vikram Jeet (3) and Haron Khan (3), and DJK SG Solingen' Venkatesh Reddy (2) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.