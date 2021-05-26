Krefeld T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 25 (Updated)

The Krefeld T10 League 2021 saw its eighth day of action on May 25, with four Group B encounters played on the day. Four more Group B matches are scheduled for Wednesday, May 26.

Koln CC are perched atop the Group B points table of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. They have seven points to their name, courtesy of three wins apart from an abandoned encounter.

Dusseldorf Blackcaps, who have six points, occupy second spot in the Group B standings. They are followed by Bonn Blue Star and Bayer Uerdingen Wolves, who have five points apiece, with the former having a couple of additional games in hand.

DJK SG Solingen bring up the rear of the Group B points table of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. Their only point to date has come through an abandoned encounter.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the eighth day of matches in the Krefeld T10 League 2021:

Krefeld T10 League Group A Points Table

Krefeld T10 League Group B Points Table

Krefeld T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Krefeld T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Aachen Rising Stars' Sagar Kataria continues to be the highest run-scorer after the eighth day of action in the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He has smashed 221 runs in eight matches including an unbeaten 92, which is the top score of the tournament so far. Kataria has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 168.70, with the help of 19 fours and 14 sixes.

Kataria's teammate Varun Reddy occupies second position on the run-scoring charts. He has accumulated 177 runs to date, with an unbeaten 43 being his highest score. Reddy's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 143.90, and include 11 fours and 13 maximums.

Faheem Jan, also from the Aachen Rising Stars, is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He has amassed 169 runs in eight knocks, with an unbeaten 53 being his best effort. Jan has an excellent strike rate of 169.00, and has struck 7 boundaries and 13 sixes.

The Bayer Uerdingen Wolves quartet of Humayun Butt (168), Waqas Fatmi (104), Muhammad Asif (78) and Shamil Niyas (54), Bonn Blue Star's Dilshan Rajudeen (97), the Dusseldorf Blackcaps trio of Oascoroni Ahamed (79), Nilay Patel (64) and Kashif Shahab (55), and DJK SG Solingen's Veeru Kolla (63) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Wednesday.

Most Wickets

Krefeld T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Tejas Morbagal of Koln CC, with eleven scalps to his credit, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 8 of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 4/14 as his best performance and has an excellent economy of 6.90.

Qader Khan of MSC Frankfurt and Nikhil Patil of the Koln Challengers have both picked up ten wickets in the Krefeld T10 League 2021 thus far. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Both Khan and Patil have identical best spells of 3/13. The two bowlers have been quite stingy as well, having conceded an average of just 7.00 and 7.23 runs per over respectively.

The Bayer Uerdingen Wolves quartet of Taha Hassan (6), Raj Bhushan (5), Abdul Haseeb (4) and Hammad Ashraf (4), the Dusseldorf Blackcaps trio of Kashif Shahab (6), Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai (6) and Venkat Ganesan (4), the Bonn Blue Star duo of Haron Khan (5) and Vikram Jeet (3), and DJK SG Solingen's Venkatesh Reddy (2) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.