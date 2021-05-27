Krefeld T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 26 (Updated)

The Krefeld T10 League 2021 saw its penultimate day of group stage action on May 26, with four Group B encounters played on the day. The final four Group B fixtures are scheduled for Thursday, May 27.

Dusseldorf Blackcaps are perched atop the Group B points table of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. They have ten points to their credit, courtesy of the five wins they have registered thus far, and have qualified for the quarterfinals of the tournament.

They are followed by Bonn Blue Star and Koln CC, who have nine and seven points respectively. The two teams have also made it through to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves have finished their league stage engagements with five points in their bag. DJK SG Solingen, who have registered just a solitary point to date, need to win both their remaining matches convincingly to have any chance of denying the Wolves a berth in the quarterfinals of the Krefeld T10 League 2021.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the ninth day of matches in the Krefeld T10 League 2021:

Krefeld T10 League Group A Points Table

Krefeld T10 League Group B Points Table

Krefeld T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Krefeld T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Sagar Kataria of the Aachen Rising Stars is still the highest run-scorer after the ninth day of action in the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He has amassed 221 runs in eight encounters, with his unbeaten 92 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Kataria's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 168.70, and are studded with 19 fours and 14 sixes.

Humayun Butt of the Bayer Uerdingen Wolves has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has scored 193 runs to date, with 54 being his best effort. Butt has an excellent strike rate of 173.87, and has struck 21 fours and 9 maximums.

Varun Reddy of the Aachen Rising Stars is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 177 runs in eight knocks, with an unbeaten 43 being his top score. Reddy has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 143.90, with the help of 11 boundaries and 13 sixes.

The Koln CC duo of Irfan Ahmed (168) and Tejas Morbagal (84), the Bonn Blue Star pair of Dilshan Rajudeen (158) and Zaheer Abbas (85), the Dusseldorf Blackcaps quartet of Oascoroni Ahamed (146), Nilay Patel (91), Kashif Shahab (82) and Muhammad Raheel (78), and DJK SG Solingen's Veeru Kolla (75) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Thursday.

Most Wickets

Krefeld T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Tejas Morbagal of Koln CC, with eleven scalps to his name, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 9 of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He has a best spell of 4/14 and has an impressive economy of 6.90.

Qader Khan of MSC Frankfurt and Nikhil Patil of the Koln Challengers are placed second and third on the wicket-taking charts. Both the bowlers have accounted for ten opposition batsmen, with the former being slightly more economical.

Khan has a spell of 3/13 as his best performance and has conceded an average of 7.00 runs per over. Patil too had a best effort of 3/13 and had a decent economy of 7.23.

Apart from Tejas Morbagal, the Dusseldorf Blackcaps trio of Kashif Shahab (9), Muhammad Raheel (6) and Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai (6), Koln CC's Sandheep Ravishankar (7), the Bonn Blue Star duo of Haron Khan (6) and MD Shafiullah Khadem (6), and DJK SG Solingen's Srikanth Thorlikonda (3) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.