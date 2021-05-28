Krefeld T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 27 (Updated)

The Krefeld T10 League 2021 saw its final day of group stage action on May 27, with the last four Group B encounters played on the day. The four quarterfinal encounters are scheduled for Friday, May 28.

Dusseldorf Blackcaps finished atop the Group B points table of the Krefeld T10 League 2021, with fourteen points in their kitty. They will take on Bayer Uerdingen Boosters in the second quarterfinal.

They are followed by Koln CC and Bonn Blue Star, who finished with eleven and nine points respectively. VFB Gelsenkirchen and Aachen Rising Stars will be the two teams' quarterfinal opponents.

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves sealed the final knockout stage berth from the group and will face MSC Frankfurt in the first quarterfinal of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. DJK SG Solingen managed just a solitary point in the league phase and were eliminated from the tournament.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the conclusion of preliminary phase matches in the Krefeld T10 League 2021:

Krefeld T10 League Group A Points Table

Krefeld T10 League Group B Points Table

Krefeld T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Krefeld T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Sagar Kataria of the Aachen Rising Stars continues to be the highest run-scorer after the tenth day of action in the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 221 runs in eight matches, with his unbeaten 92 being the top score of the tournament. Kataria has an impressive strike rate of 168.70, and has struck 19 fours and 14 sixes.

Dilshan Rajudeen of Bonn Blue Star is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 198 runs to date, with an unbeaten 50 being his best effort. Rajudeen has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 173.68, with the help of 19 boundaries and 11 sixes.

Humayun Butt of the Bayer Uerdingen Wolves occupies third position in the top run-getters list of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He has smashed 193 runs in eight knocks, with 54 being his highest score. Butt's runs have come at a strike rate of 173.87, and are studded with 21 fours and 9 maximums.

Most Wickets

Krefeld T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Tejas Morbagal of Koln CC, with twelve scalps to his credit, has consolidated his position as the highest wicket-taker after Day 10 of the Krefeld T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 4/14 as his best performance and has an exceptional economy of 6.50.

Qader Khan of MSC Frankfurt and Nikhil Patil of the Koln Challengers have picked up ten wickets apiece. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Both Khan and Patil have identical best spells of 3/13. While Khan has conceded just 7.00 runs per over, Patil too had a decent economy of 7.23.

