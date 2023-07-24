KRM vs AEK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Kuwait Kerala PL T20 match – July 24, 2023

The KRM Panthers will square off against the Arabian Eagles Kozhikode in the first match of the Kuwait Kerala PL T20 competition on Monday, July 24. The Sulaibiya Cricket Ground will host the inaugural game of the tournament.

Both teams will be eyeing a win on board to kickstart their journey in this blockbuster T20 competition. As per the league format, 12 teams have been divided into two groups of six teams each. Each team will play the other side in their group once in a round-robin format. The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six.

With so much to play for, let us take a peek at the top 3 players you should choose as a captain or a vice-captain in your KRM vs AEK Dream11 match.

#3 Gokul Kumar (KRM) - 8.5 credits

Gokul is a highly exceptional wicketkeeper-batter who has an explosive record in T20 cricket. He has an exceptional batting average of 56.5 with the bat and a lethal strike rate of 177.9. His best score of 100 in this format makes him one of the most dangerous customers with the bat.

With sharp glovework skills behind the stumps, Gokul can be a true asset for any side. He can certainly be a game-changer and should feature in your KRM vs AEK Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Naveen Jacob (KRM) - 8.5 credits

Naveen is known for his extraordinary striking abilities in T10 and T20 cricket. He has an astounding strike rate of 183 and 131 in T10 and T20 cricket, respectively. In addition, Naveen has notched up five 20+ scores, four 30+s scores, and two half-centuries in the T20 format.

With such formidable figures to his name, he should most certainly feature in your KRM vs AEK Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Diju Xavier-Sheeli (AEK) - 8.5 credits

Diju has a strong batting record and can flatten any bowling opposition on a given day. He has been actively performing in domestic T20 competitions and has garnered a lot of attention throughout Kuwait.

In 10 matches, he has scored 540 runs at a staggering average of almost 65 while his strike rate is at an astronomical high of nearly 170.

Diju can blow any opposition away with his powerful batting abilities. He should be your top contender as a captain or vice-captain in your KRM vs AEK Dream11 match.

