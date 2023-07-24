KRM vs AEK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait Kerala T20, Match 1

KRM Panthers (KRM) will take on the Arabian Eagles Kozhikode (AEK) in the inaugural game of the Kuwait Kerala T20 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Monday. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the KRM vs AEK Dream11 prediction for today's Kuwait Kerala T20 2023 game.

KRM Panthers will be led by Naveen Jayan. They also have the likes of Sakheer Hussain, Subin Chacko, Naveen Jacob, Antony George, and Govind Kumar in their ranks.

Meanwhile, Arabian Eagles Kozhikode have a good mix of youth and experience in their squad, and some of the younger players would like to make a good impression in the competition.

A thrilling encounter is expected on Monday, with both teams looking to get their respective campaigns off to a winning start.

KRM vs AEK Match Details

The first game of the Kuwait Kerala T20 2023 between KRM Panthers and Arabian Eagles Kozhikode will be played on July 24 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait at 10:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KRM vs AEK, Match 1, Kuwait Kerala T20 2023

Date & Time:July 24, 2023; 10:45 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Live Streaming: Fancode

KRM vs AEK, Pitch Report

The wickets at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground generally favor batters, especially in this format, and high scores are common. The pacers will struggle to move the ball. This trend is expected to continue in this match.

KRM vs AEK Probable Playing XIs

KRM Panthers injury/team news

No injury concerns

KRM Panthers Probable Playing XI

Gokul-Kumar (wk), Sakheer Hussain, Subin Chacko, Naveen Jacob, Antony George, Govind-Kumar, Nimish Latif, Arjun Narayanakutty, Bijo Philip, Seyyaf Rafi, Rijil Venugopal

Arabian Eagles Kozhikode injury/team news

No injury concerns

Arabian Eagles Kozhikode Probable Playing XI

Abdullah Mamoo (wk), Shifas Karim, Diju Xavier-Sheeli, Suhail Yehiya, Jijeesh Thundiyil, Liyosh Rakesh Sindhu, Ethan-Sanjay Cheran, Husni Mubarak, Dileepan Kuttiammar, Jithin Jose, Jiss Jacob

Today's KRM vs AEK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Gokul Kumar

Gokul Kumar is a good option for a wicketkeeper.

Top Batter Pick

Naveen Jacob

Naveen Jacob displayed his abilities with both the bat and the ball in the last competition. His form is a great boost for KRM Panthers, and he's expected to continue it this season, too.

Top All-rounder Pick

Govind Kumar

Govind Kumar is an experienced right-handed batter and capable right-arm medium-fast bowler who performed impressively in the last competition. That makes him a must-have for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Rijil Venugopal

Rijil Venugopal had a solid season with the ball last year, taking wickets at regular intervals. That makes him a good fantasy pick.

KRK vs AEK match captain and vice-captain choices

Ethan-Sanjay Cheran

He was fabulous with both the bat and the ball last season, scoring useful runs and providing regular breakthroughs. He could be a good captaincy pick.

Diju Xavier-Sheeli

Diju Xavier-Sheeli is a key player for Arabian Eagles Kozhikode, who looked impressive against both pacers and spinners last year. He will look to replicate that form and is a strong pick for the vice-captaincy.

5 must-picks for KRM vs AEK Dream11 fantasy cricket

Suhail Yehiya

Nimish Latif

Arjun Narayanakutty

Bijo Philip

Jijeesh Thundiyil

KRM vs AEK Match Expert Tips 1st match

Govind Kumar has been a consistent performer, providing crucial breakthroughs for his side when needed. He has proven quite useful in the powerplay and death overs, and is expected to be so again.

KRM vs AEK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head-to-Head League

KRM vs AEK Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Gokul Kumar

Batters: Diju Xavier-Sheeli, Subin Chacko, Naveen Jacob

All-rounders: Govind Kumar, Ethan-Sanjay Cheran, Liyosh Rakesh Sindhu, Husni Mubarak

Bowlers: Seyyaf Rafi, Rijil Venugopal, Jithin Jose

