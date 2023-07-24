KRM vs AEK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait Kerala T20, Match 1

KRM Panthers (KRM) will take on the Arabian Eagles Kozhikode (AEK) in the inaugural game of the Kuwait Kerala T20 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Monday. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the KRM vs AEK Dream11 prediction for today's Kuwait Kerala T20 2023 game.
KRM Panthers will be led by Naveen Jayan. They also have the likes of Sakheer Hussain, Subin Chacko, Naveen Jacob, Antony George, and Govind Kumar in their ranks.
Meanwhile, Arabian Eagles Kozhikode have a good mix of youth and experience in their squad, and some of the younger players would like to make a good impression in the competition.
A thrilling encounter is expected on Monday, with both teams looking to get their respective campaigns off to a winning start.
KRM vs AEK Match Details
The first game of the Kuwait Kerala T20 2023 between KRM Panthers and Arabian Eagles Kozhikode will be played on July 24 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait at 10:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: KRM vs AEK, Match 1, Kuwait Kerala T20 2023
Date & Time:July 24, 2023; 10:45 pm IST
Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait
Live Streaming: Fancode
KRM vs AEK, Pitch Report
The wickets at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground generally favor batters, especially in this format, and high scores are common. The pacers will struggle to move the ball. This trend is expected to continue in this match.
KRM vs AEK Probable Playing XIs
KRM Panthers injury/team news
No injury concerns
KRM Panthers Probable Playing XI
Gokul-Kumar (wk), Sakheer Hussain, Subin Chacko, Naveen Jacob, Antony George, Govind-Kumar, Nimish Latif, Arjun Narayanakutty, Bijo Philip, Seyyaf Rafi, Rijil Venugopal
Arabian Eagles Kozhikode injury/team news
No injury concerns
Arabian Eagles Kozhikode Probable Playing XI
Abdullah Mamoo (wk), Shifas Karim, Diju Xavier-Sheeli, Suhail Yehiya, Jijeesh Thundiyil, Liyosh Rakesh Sindhu, Ethan-Sanjay Cheran, Husni Mubarak, Dileepan Kuttiammar, Jithin Jose, Jiss Jacob
Today's KRM vs AEK Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Gokul Kumar
Gokul Kumar is a good option for a wicketkeeper.
Top Batter Pick
Naveen Jacob
Naveen Jacob displayed his abilities with both the bat and the ball in the last competition. His form is a great boost for KRM Panthers, and he's expected to continue it this season, too.
Top All-rounder Pick
Govind Kumar
Govind Kumar is an experienced right-handed batter and capable right-arm medium-fast bowler who performed impressively in the last competition. That makes him a must-have for this game.
Top Bowler Pick
Rijil Venugopal
Rijil Venugopal had a solid season with the ball last year, taking wickets at regular intervals. That makes him a good fantasy pick.
KRK vs AEK match captain and vice-captain choices
Ethan-Sanjay Cheran
He was fabulous with both the bat and the ball last season, scoring useful runs and providing regular breakthroughs. He could be a good captaincy pick.
Diju Xavier-Sheeli
Diju Xavier-Sheeli is a key player for Arabian Eagles Kozhikode, who looked impressive against both pacers and spinners last year. He will look to replicate that form and is a strong pick for the vice-captaincy.
5 must-picks for KRM vs AEK Dream11 fantasy cricket
Suhail Yehiya
Nimish Latif
Arjun Narayanakutty
Bijo Philip
Jijeesh Thundiyil
KRM vs AEK Match Expert Tips 1st match
Govind Kumar has been a consistent performer, providing crucial breakthroughs for his side when needed. He has proven quite useful in the powerplay and death overs, and is expected to be so again.
KRM vs AEK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Gokul Kumar
Batters: Diju Xavier-Sheeli, Subin Chacko, Naveen Jacob
All-rounders: Govind Kumar, Ethan-Sanjay Cheran, Liyosh Rakesh Sindhu, Husni Mubarak
Bowlers: Seyyaf Rafi, Rijil Venugopal, Jithin Jose
KRM vs AEK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Gokul Kumar
Batters: Diju Xavier-Sheeli, Subin Chacko, Naveen Jacob
All-rounders: Govind Kumar, Ethan-Sanjay Cheran, Liyosh Rakesh Sindhu, Husni Mubarak
Bowlers: Seyyaf Rafi, Rijil Venugopal, Jithin Jose