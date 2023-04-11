KRM vs NSC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023, Match 39

KRM Panthers (KRM) will take on NCM Sporting Club (NSC) in the 39th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Tuesday, April 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KRM vs NSC Dream11 prediction.

Both teams have had contrasting runs in the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023 so far. KRM Panthers are soaring high at the top of the Round B points table, winning all four of their matches so far. NCM Sporting Club, on the other hand, are yet to register a win and are second-last in the standings. They have three losses and a no-result to their name.

KRM vs NSC Match Details, Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023

The 39th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023 between KRM Panthers and NCM Sporting Club will be played on April 11 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KRM vs NSC, Match 39, Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023

Date & Time: April 11th 2023, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

KRM vs NSC Pitch Report

The track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait has been an excellent one to bat on. Although teams have consistently racked up big scores at the venue, there could be something in it for both pacers and spinners.

KRM vs NSC Form Guide (Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023)

KRM Panthers: W, W, W, W

NCM Sporting Club: L, L, L, NR

KRM vs NSC Probable Playing 11 today

KRM Panthers Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

KRM Panthers Probable Playing XI: Nawaf Dadarkar, Khadarvalli Shaik, Hashim Mohammed, Sakheer Hussain, Arjun Narayanankutty, Sunil Musthafa, Subash Sivan, Sajid Mahmood, John Peter, Jandu Hamoud, Saanu Stephen.

NCM Sporting Club Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

NCM Sporting Club Probable Playing XI: Shafi Shaikh, Mohammad Faizan Ali, Vasudev Datla, Adith Kumara Bolanda, Abdul Gayaz Shaikh, Roshan Buddika, Praveen Cletus, Sabni Unais, Rohitha Jayasooriya, Rohan Wijewardana, Anwer Sharif.

Today’s KRM vs NSC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abdul Gayaz Shaikh (2 innings, 12 runs)

Abdul Gayaz Shaikh has batted twice in the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023, scoring 12 runs at a strike rate of 120. He has been good behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Nawaf Dadarkar (3 matches, 69 runs)

Nawaf Dadarkar has been in good touch with the bat, having accumulated 69 runs at a strike rate of 191.67 with the aid of four fours and five sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Arjun Narayanankutty (4 matches, 45 runs, 3 wickets)

Arjun Narayanankutty can be effective with both the bat and ball. The KRM spin-bowling all-rounder has picked up three scalps and smashed 45 runs off 23 balls in the only game he batted.

Top Bowler Pick

Rohan Wijewardana (3 matches, 4 wickets)

Rohan Wijewardana has been bowling well. The left-arm spinner has returned with four wickets in three games at an economy rate of 8.67.

KRM vs NSC match captain and vice-captain choices

Khadarvalli Shaik (4 matches, 122 runs, 4 wickets)

Khadarvalli Shaik has been in excellent all-round form. The KRM all-rounder scored 122 runs while striking at 225.93. On the bowling front, he has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 9.14.

Shafi Shaikh (3 matches, 130 runs)

Shafi Shaikh has been in top form with the bat. He has amassed 130 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 232.14 in the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023. He has smashed 14 sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KRM vs NSC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Khadarvalli Shaik 122 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Shafi Shaikh 130 runs in 3 matches Arjun Narayanankutty 45 runs & 3 wickets in 4 matches Rohan Wijewardana 4 wickets in 3 matches Jandu Hamoud 33 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches

KRM vs NSC match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be key. Thus, the likes of Khadarvalli Shaik, Sabni Unais, Arjun Narayanankutty, and Sunil Musthafa will be the ones to watch out for.

KRM vs NSC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

KRM vs NSC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Gayaz Shaikh

Batters: Shafi Shaikh (vc), Vasudev Datla, Nawaf Dadarkar

All-rounders: Khadarvalli Shaik (c), Sabni Unais, Arjun Narayanankutty, Sunil Musthafa

Bowlers: Subash Sivan, Rohan Wijewardana, Jandu Hamoud

KRM vs NSC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

KRM vs NSC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Hashim Mohammed

Batters: Shafi Shaikh, Vasudev Datla, Sakheer Hussain, Nawaf Dadarkar

All-rounders: Khadarvalli Shaik, Arjun Narayanankutty (c), Mohammad Faizan Ali

Bowlers: Rohan Wijewardana, Jandu Hamoud (vc), Saanu Stephen

