KRM vs PRP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait T20 Challengers Cup, Match 12

The 12th game of the Kuwait T20 Challengers Cup will see KRM Panthers (KRM) go up against Prosports (PRP) at the Sulaibiya Ground, Kuwait on Thursday (March 9). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KRM vs PRP Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Panthers lost their opening game against Saipem Safety Plus CC by ten wickets and are languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table. Prosports, meanwhile, also lost their opening game - against Stack CC - by six wickets and are fourth in the Group B points table.

KRM vs PRP Match Details

The 12th game of the Kuwait T20 Challengers Cup played on March 9 at the Sulaibiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate, Kuwait at 11:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KRM vs PRP, Kuwait T20 Challengers Cup, Match 12

Date and Time: March 9, 2023; 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate, Kuwait.

KRM vs PRP Pitch Report

The track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 143.

KRM vs PRP Form Guide (Last Match)

KRM Panthers: L

Prosports: L

KRM vs PRP probable playing XIs for today’s match

KRM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

KRM Probable Playing XI

Jandu Hamoud, Usman Ghani, Yasin Patel(C), Hashim Mohammed, Sakheer Hussain, Seyyaf Rafi, Rijil Venugopal, Aslam Nawfer, Joji Raju, John Peter, Nithin Samuel

PRP Injury/Team News

No major injury update

PRP Probable Playing XI

Meet Bhavsar, Nawaf Dadarkar, Fawazan Ashraf(C), Nadeem Sheikh, Burhan Aspur, Hakimuddin Bhura, Ibrahim Ramsoor, Johar Hussain, Mukarram Hafizji, Ali Tankiwala, Ibrahim Raipuryawala

KRM vs PRP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Joji Raju (1 match, 21 runs, Strike Rate: 123.53)

Raju scored 21 in the opening game at a strike rate of 123.53. He's an explosive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps too.

Top Batter pick

Aslam Nawfer (1 match, 11 runs, Strike Rate: 220.00)

Nawfer is an experienced middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. He scored 11 in the opening game at a strike rate of 220.00.

Top All-rounder pick

Meet Bhavsar (1 match, 10 runs, Strike Rate: 142.86)

Bhavsar is a bowling all-rounder who can also contribute with the willow in the lower middle order. He scored 10 in the first game at a strike rate of 142.86.

Top Bowler pick

Ibrahim Ramsoor (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 10.50)

Ramsoor is expected to lead the bowling unit for Prosports. He picked up one wicket in the opening game at an economy rate of 10.50.

KRM vs PRP match captain and vice-captain choices

Meet Bhavsar

Bhavsar could be a brilliant captaincy pick. He scored 10 in the first game at a strike rate of 142.86.

Aslam Nawfer

Nawfer could be a good captaincy pick, as he's a key figure for KRM Panthers with the bat. He scored 11 in the opening game at a strike rate of 220.00.

Five Must-picks with players stats for KRM vs PRP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Johar Hussain 10 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match

Kutbuddin Fakhruddin 27 runs in 1 match

Khadarvalli Shaik 23 runs in 1 match

Ibrahim Ramsoor 1 wicket in 1 match

Rijil Venugopal 25 runs in 1 match

KRM vs PRP match expert tips

Johar Hussain could prove to be a wise multiplier choice because of his all-round abilities.

KRM vs PRP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 12, Head-to-Head League

KRM vs PRP Dream11 Prediction - Kuwait T20 Challengers Cup

KRM vs PRP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Joji Raju

Batters: Rijil Venugopal, Aslam Nawfer, Yogesh Naithani, Kutbuddin Fakhruddin

All-rounders: Khadarvalli Shaik, Johar Hussain, Meet Bhavsar

Bowlers: Saanu Stephen, Hamoud Jandu, Ibrahim Ramsoor

KRM vs PRP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 12, Grand League

KRM vs PRP Dream11 Prediction - Kuwait T20 Challengers Cup

KRM vs PRP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Joji Raju

Batters: Rijil Venugopal, Aslam Nawfer, Nawaf Dadarkar, Kutbuddin Fakhruddin

All-rounders: Khadarvalli Shaik, Johar Hussain, Meet Bhavsar, Ibrahim Shabbir

Bowlers: Hamoud Jandu, Ibrahim Ramsoor

