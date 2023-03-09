KRM vs PRP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait T20 Challengers Cup, Match 12

The 12th game of the Kuwait T20 Challengers Cup will see KRM Panthers (KRM) go up against Prosports (PRP) at the Sulaibiya Ground, Kuwait on Thursday (March 9). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KRM vs PRP Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
The Panthers lost their opening game against Saipem Safety Plus CC by ten wickets and are languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table. Prosports, meanwhile, also lost their opening game - against Stack CC - by six wickets and are fourth in the Group B points table.
KRM vs PRP Match Details
The 12th game of the Kuwait T20 Challengers Cup played on March 9 at the Sulaibiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate, Kuwait at 11:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: KRM vs PRP, Kuwait T20 Challengers Cup, Match 12
Date and Time: March 9, 2023; 11:00 pm IST
Venue: Sulaibiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate, Kuwait.
KRM vs PRP Pitch Report
The track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 143.
KRM vs PRP Form Guide (Last Match)
KRM Panthers: L
Prosports: L
KRM vs PRP probable playing XIs for today’s match
KRM Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
KRM Probable Playing XI
Jandu Hamoud, Usman Ghani, Yasin Patel(C), Hashim Mohammed, Sakheer Hussain, Seyyaf Rafi, Rijil Venugopal, Aslam Nawfer, Joji Raju, John Peter, Nithin Samuel
PRP Injury/Team News
No major injury update
PRP Probable Playing XI
Meet Bhavsar, Nawaf Dadarkar, Fawazan Ashraf(C), Nadeem Sheikh, Burhan Aspur, Hakimuddin Bhura, Ibrahim Ramsoor, Johar Hussain, Mukarram Hafizji, Ali Tankiwala, Ibrahim Raipuryawala
KRM vs PRP Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Joji Raju (1 match, 21 runs, Strike Rate: 123.53)
Raju scored 21 in the opening game at a strike rate of 123.53. He's an explosive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps too.
Top Batter pick
Aslam Nawfer (1 match, 11 runs, Strike Rate: 220.00)
Nawfer is an experienced middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. He scored 11 in the opening game at a strike rate of 220.00.
Top All-rounder pick
Meet Bhavsar (1 match, 10 runs, Strike Rate: 142.86)
Bhavsar is a bowling all-rounder who can also contribute with the willow in the lower middle order. He scored 10 in the first game at a strike rate of 142.86.
Top Bowler pick
Ibrahim Ramsoor (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 10.50)
Ramsoor is expected to lead the bowling unit for Prosports. He picked up one wicket in the opening game at an economy rate of 10.50.
KRM vs PRP match captain and vice-captain choices
Meet Bhavsar
Bhavsar could be a brilliant captaincy pick. He scored 10 in the first game at a strike rate of 142.86.
Aslam Nawfer
Nawfer could be a good captaincy pick, as he's a key figure for KRM Panthers with the bat. He scored 11 in the opening game at a strike rate of 220.00.
Five Must-picks with players stats for KRM vs PRP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Johar Hussain 10 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match
Kutbuddin Fakhruddin 27 runs in 1 match
Khadarvalli Shaik 23 runs in 1 match
Ibrahim Ramsoor 1 wicket in 1 match
Rijil Venugopal 25 runs in 1 match
KRM vs PRP match expert tips
Johar Hussain could prove to be a wise multiplier choice because of his all-round abilities.
KRM vs PRP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 12, Head-to-Head League
KRM vs PRP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Joji Raju
Batters: Rijil Venugopal, Aslam Nawfer, Yogesh Naithani, Kutbuddin Fakhruddin
All-rounders: Khadarvalli Shaik, Johar Hussain, Meet Bhavsar
Bowlers: Saanu Stephen, Hamoud Jandu, Ibrahim Ramsoor
KRM vs PRP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 12, Grand League
KRM vs PRP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Joji Raju
Batters: Rijil Venugopal, Aslam Nawfer, Nawaf Dadarkar, Kutbuddin Fakhruddin
All-rounders: Khadarvalli Shaik, Johar Hussain, Meet Bhavsar, Ibrahim Shabbir
Bowlers: Hamoud Jandu, Ibrahim Ramsoor