KRM vs SPC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait Challengers Cup , Match 6

The KRM Panthers (KRM) will take on Saipem (SPC) in the sixth match of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, March 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KRM vs SPC Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The KRM Panthers will be playing their first match of the tournament and will be looking to get off to a winning start. Sapiem, on the other hand, have already played a match in the tournament but lost to NCM Investments. They will too be eager for a win in this match.

KRM vs SPC Match Details, European Cricket League T10

The sixth match of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 will be played on March 3 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The match is set to take place at 8.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KRM vs SPC, European Cricket League T10, Match 6

Date and Time: March 3, 2022, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

KRM vs SPC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground has been good for batting. The last match witnessed a team score a total of 281 runs in 20 overs. A high scoring encounter might be expected.

KRM vs SPC probable playing XIs for today’s match

KRM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

KRM Probable Playing XI

U Ghani, H Mohammed, A Nawfer, S Hussain, H Koya, H Jandu, K Shaik, Y Patel, S Stephen, S Rafi, and S Vasudev.

SPC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SPC Probable Playing XI

Srikar-Reddy Yedla, Saddam Mulla, Ansal Nazzar, Nichel Prakash, Pramod Varghese, Rahul Murali, Shafir Ali, Prabosh Lal, Solomon Arul, Venkata Babu, and Rajeesh Murali.

KRM vs SPC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

U Ghani

U Ghani can be pretty explosive in the top order. He can start the innings on a positive note for his team and is also brilliant behind the stumps. Ghani is the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Ansal V Nazzar

Ansal Nazzar looked in great touch in the first match. He has played a brilliant knock of 76 runs and will be hoping to continue with the form. Due to his current form, Nazzar is the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

H Jandu

H Jandu is a very effective bowler. He can also be pretty handy with the bat in the lower middle order and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Rajeesh Murali

Rajees Murali is an effective bowler at both the start of the innings and in the death overs. Murali will be the best bowler pick for the match.

KRM vs SPC Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Ansal Nazzar

Ansal Nazzar has found brilliant form with the bat in the first match of the tournament. If he continues with his form, Nazzar will be the safest bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

H Jandu

H Jandu can be very effective with both the bat and the ball. He has the ability to be an impact player in both innings of the match and that makes him a very safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Ansal Nazzar

H Jandu

U Ghani

Rajeesh Murali

N Prakash

Ansal Nazzar

H Jandu

U Ghani

Rajeesh Murali

N Prakash

KRM vs SPC match expert tips

The pitch at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground will be very good for batting. Top-order batters and middle-order enforcers will be the best picks for the match.

KRM vs SPC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: U Ghani, S Yedla

Batters: A V Nazzar, A Nawfer, S Mulla

All-rounders: H Jandu, K Shaik, N Prakash

Bowlers: S Stephen, Rahul Murali, Rajeesh Murali

KRM vs SPC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: U Ghani, S Yedla

Batters: A V Nazzar, A Nawfer, S Mulla

All-rounders: H Jandu, K Shaik, N Prakash

Bowlers: S Stephen, S Ali, Rajeesh Murali

