KRM vs TCC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s KCC T10 Challengers League match – June 1, 2023

The inaugural match of the KCC T10 Challengers League is all set to kick off on Thursday, June 1, as KRM Panthers prepare to lock horns with Tally CC at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is scheduled to commence at 10:45 PM IST.

KRM Panthers and Tally CC have not clashed against one another before. Going their form, both teams are pretty much neck-to-neck. KRM Panthers have won two out of their last five matches as opposed to Tally CC who have only managed to secure one win in their last five games.

As we build up to the inaugural fixture of the KCC T10 Challengers League, here are the top three players whom you should consider picking as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming KRM vs TCC Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Riyaz Masurkar Hussain (TCC) - 9 credits

Riyaz has fared well in the recently concluded United Premier League which was based on a 20-over format. He scored 117 runs in 9 innings and achieved two 25-plus scores. And with the ball, Riyaz claimed 17 scalps to his name at a jaw-dropping average of 18.24. He has also succeeded in keeping the run flow down to well below 6 RPO.

With such exceptional all-round capabilities, we recommend you pick him as your captain or vice-captain for your upcoming KRM vs TCC Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Noor Haider (TCC) - 8.5 credits

Haider has only played one T10 game so far in his career but his record in T20 cricket is nothing short of outstanding. He averages 26 with the bat and has a phenomenal strike rate of 157.58 in T20 cricket. He can certainly build upon his experience and establish himself as a competitive T10 cricketer.

He should be your go-to man to feature in your KRM vs TCC Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Sunil Musthafa (KRM) - 8.5 credits

Sunil has a strike rate of 167.3 in T10 cricket with one 20-plus and 30-plus score a piece to his name. Besides, he has clobbered 5 sixes and 8 fours already in his very short T10 career.

Sunil has a long way to go and will fare a lot better with more games under his belt. He is our number one pick as a captain or vice-captain for your KRM vs TCC Dream11 prediction match.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's KRM vs TCC Dream11 contest? Riyaz Masurkar Sunil Musthafa 0 votes