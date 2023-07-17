KS vs CECC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T10 Summer Elite League, Eliminator

Kuwait Swedish (KS) will take on CECC (CECC) in the eliminator match of the KCC T10 at Sulabiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Monday, July 17. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KS vs CECC Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Eliminator.

CECC won their previous match by defending 141 runs, with Viraj Weerasekara and Sandaruwan Chinthaka impressing with both the bat and the ball, extending their winning run to five games. Meanwhile, Kuwait Swedish are coming off a 10-wicket loss to NCM Investments in their previous encounter. They have won five of their eight games and will go all out in the must-win matchup.

KS vs CECC Match Details, Match Eliminator

The eliminator match of KCC T10 will be played on July 17 at the Sulabiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The match is set to commence at 10:45 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KS vs CECC, KCC T10, Match Eliminator

Date and Time: July 17, 2023, 10:45 pm IST

Venue: Sulabiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

KS vs CECC Pitch Report

The wickets at Sulabiya Cricket Ground generally favor batters, especially in this format, and high scores are common. The pacers will struggle to move the ball. This trend is expected to continue in this match.

KS vs CECC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Kuwait Swedish: L-W-L-W-W

CECC: W-L-W-W-W

KS vs CECC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Kuwait Swedish Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Kuwait Swedish Probable Playing 11

Usman Patel (wk), Ravija Sandaruwan (c), Nimeshb Ridmika, Dilhan Mohamed, Sujon Miah, Sumon Mohammed, Ali Zaheer, Asanka Silva, Mohammad Faysal, Rubel Hossain, Basir Khan

CECC Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

CECC Probable Playing 11

Abhishek Vengadashen, Akalanka Dilshan, Akram Mohomad, Harischandra Priyakanth, Lahiru Dilshan (c), Madhushan Nayanajith, Nilantha Kumara, Pradeep Wasantha, Sandaruwan Chinthaka, Mohamed Shafran, Viraj Weerasekara (wk)

KS vs CECC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Viraj Weerasekara (82 runs in 8 Matches, S.R: 164.00)

Viraj Weerasekara will be a good pick from the CECC side, scoring useful runs in the middle order. He's also a decent keeper, making him a valuable player for your KS vs CECC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Akalanka Dilshan (166 runs in 8 matches, S.R: 186.52)

Akalanka Dilshan is a reliable performer for his team. He has scored 166 runs at an average of 23.71 in eight games. Dilshan's form is a huge boost for CECC, and he is expected to keep it up in the upcoming games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ali Zaheer Udin (306 runs & 10 wickets in 8 matches, S.R: 202.65)

Ali Zaheer Udin batted brilliantly this season, scoring 306 runs at a strike rate of 202.65 and an average of 76.50. He has also proven himself to be a wicket-taking bowler for Kuwait Swedish with 10 scalps to his name. Given his skill-set, a decent showing from him is to be expected in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohamed Dilhan (6 wickets in 8 matches, Average: 29.67)

Mohamed Dilhan has looked really good in the format so far, taking six wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 13.69. He could be a key pick for your fantasy team.

KS vs CECC match captain and vice-captain choices

Sandaruwan Chinthaka

Sandaruwan Chinthaka has delivered all-round performances so far this season, scoring 256 runs at an outstanding average of 51.20 and taking nine wickets at an average of 19.56 in eight games. Given his recent form, he is a superior captaincy option for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Ridmika Nimesh

Ridmika Nimesh has stood out with his bowling so far, as he was able to control the batters and not give them much room to execute their shots. He has excellent control over his length. This makes him a great choice for captaincy of your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks for KS vs CECC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Pradeep Wasantha

Sumon Mohammed

Ali Zaheer

Asanka Silva

Mohamed Shafran

KS vs CECC match expert tips

The likes of Ali Zaheer Udin and Sandaruwan Chinthaka have been consistent performers for their respective teams, providing crucial breakthroughs and scoring runs when needed. Both are likely to do well again which makes them excellent multiplier picks.

KS vs CECC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

KS vs CECC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Viraj Weerasekara

Batters: R Sandaruwan, A Silva, Akalanka Dilshan

All-rounders: A Zaheeruddin, R Nimesh, D Lahiru, Sandaruwan Chinthaka, Harischandra Priyakanth

Bowlers: M Dilhan, M Sumon

