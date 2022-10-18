KS vs CECC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 24

Kuwait Swedish (KS) will take on Ceylinco Express CC (CECC) in the 24th match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate on Tuesday, October 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KS vs CECC Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Ceylinco Express CC have had a disappointing tournament, losing all four of their games, with their batting being the main reason behind their failure. They'll be expecting their batters to step up and get back on track.

Kuwait Swedish, on the other hand, are having a good tournament, having won three of their four games. They are third in the points table and will look to move into the top two with a win to improve their chances of advancing to the next round.

KS vs CECC Match Details

The 24th match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship will be played on October 18th at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate. The match is set to take place at 11:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KS vs CECC, KCC T-20 Elite Championship, Match 24

Date and Time: 18th October 2022, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

KS vs CECC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulabiya Ground is good for batting, and batters truly enjoy batting since the ball comes off the bat nicely. There should be some early movement with the new ball, which will keep batters on their toes. Over time, the ball will grip the surface more accurately, making it easier for bowlers to use their variations. Anything above 160 could be a par score.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 142

Average second-innings score: 131

KS vs CECC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Kuwait Swedish: W-W-L-W

Ceylinco Express CC: L-L-L-L

KS vs CECC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Kuwait Swedish injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Kuwait Swedish Probable Playing 11

Usman Patel (c&wk), Mohammed Faisal, Ali Zaheer, Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed, Yasin Patel, Asanka Silva, Mohammed Sumon, Sayed Monib, Ridmika Nimesh, Mohamed Dilhan, Sujon Miah

CECC injury/team news

No major injury updates.

CECC Probable Playing 11

Ibrahim Rifkaz, Viraj Weerasekara, Deepal Melvo (c), Ahilan Ratnam, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Nilesh Patil, Mohammed Ruzly, Mohamed Shafran, Mohamed Rameez (wk) Vengadashen Abhishek, Mohamed Hameez

KS vs CECC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Usman Ghani (249 runs in 4 matches, Average: 83.00)

Usman has looked impressive in the competition so far, having scored 249 runs at an average of 83.00, with a highest score of 113 runs. He is expected to have another strong performance in today's game.

Top Batter Pick

Ali Zaheer (128 runs in 4 matches, Average: 42.66)

Ali has been brilliant with the bat in this tournament, having amassed 128 runs at a strike rate of 94.65 in four games. Given his current form, he is a must-have in your KS vs CECC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sayed Monib (37 runs & 7 wickets in 4 matches, Average: 11.42)

The experienced all-rounder has seven wickets and has shown promise with the bat, scoring 37 runs in four games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Yasin Patel (8 wickets in 4 matches, Average: 11.37)

He has looked good so far in the competition and could be a good pick for your fantasy team. Yasin has picked up eight wickets in four games at an average of 11.37 to become his side's leading wicket-taker this season.

KS vs CECC match captain and vice-captain choices

Ibrahim Rifkaz

Ibrahim is a talented batter who has played a vital role in his team's success in the middle order so far, scoring 114 runs at an average of 28.50 in four. Given his potential and ability, he is an excellent candidate for the captaincy.

Mohamed Dilhan

Dilhan is a good, technically sound batter who can put up big numbers when he gets set. That makes him a good option for vice-captaincy in your Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-Picks for KS vs CECC, Match 24

Priyakanth Harichchandra

Mohammed Ruzly

Vengadashen Abhishek

Sujon Miah

Asanka Silva

KS vs CECC match expert tips, Match 24th

Ridmika Nimesh has been outstanding with the ball so far, not allowing many runs and keeping batters in check. He has taken five wickets and scored 19 runs in four games and could be a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

KS vs CECC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Head to Head League

KS vs CECC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Usman Patel (c)

Batters: Ibrahim Rifkaz, Ahilan Ratnam, Ali Zaheer

All-rounders: Priyakanth Harichchandra, Sayed Monib (vc), Mohamed Shafran

Bowlers: Yasin Patel, Mohammed Sumon, Ridmika Nimesh, Viraj Weerasekara

KS vs CECC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Grand League

KS vs CECC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Usman Patel (vc)

Batters: Ibrahim Rifkaz, Mohamed Dilhan, Ali Zaheer

All-rounders: Priyakanth Harichchandra, Sayed Monib, Mohamed Shafran

Bowlers: Yasin Patel (c), Mohamed Hameez, Ridmika Nimesh, Viraj Weerasekara

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes