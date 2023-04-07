KS vs KUCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 31

Kuwait Swedish (KS) will take on Karavali United Cricket Club (KUCC) in the 31st match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League on Friday, April 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KS vs KUCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Kuwait Swedish are having a fantastic tournament, having won two games in a row. They will look to set a massive target or chase down any total with ease, thanks to an explosive batting lineup that includes Nimesh Ridmika, Ravija Sandaruwan, and Ali Zaheer.
Meanwhile, Karavali United Cricket Club will be eager to bounce back after losing their first three games.
Overall, fans can expect a high-scoring match with breathtaking moments of cricketing excellence.
KS vs KUCC Match Details
The 31st match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 7 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, April 7, from 11:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: Kuwait Swedish vs Karavali United Cricket Club, Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 31.
Date and Time: April 7, 2023, 11:30 pm IST.
Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait.
KS vs KUCC Pitch Report
The batters should enjoy the track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. Pacers are expected to find something on the pitch in the first few overs, while spinners will likely dominate in the middle overs. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average score here being 120 runs.
KS vs KUCC Form Guide (Kuwait Ramadan T10 League)
Kuwait Swedish: W-W
Karavali United Cricket Club: L-L-L
KS vs KUCC probable playing 11s for today’s match
KS Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
KS Probable Playing 11
Ahsan UI Haq, Ali Zaheer, Mohammad Sabbir, Kashif Sharif, Nadeem Sheikh, Nimesh Ridmika, Ravija Sandaruwan (c&wk), Sayed Monib, Sujon Miah, Sumon Mohammed, Yasin Patel
KUCC Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
KUCC Probable Playing 11
Ajay Pratap Singh, Abdul Aziz Karim, Elvis Noronha Edward, Fayaz Afzal, Maksum Sayed, Raghu Kumar Bolwar (c), Shafir Karuppamaveettil Ali (wk), Shaik Mokhadder, Subhasis Ganganarayan Das, Venkata Ramesh Gubbala, Yousuf Mohiddin
KS vs KUCC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Ravija Sandaruwan (20 runs in two games; Batting Average: 10.00)
Ravija has scored 20 runs at an average of 10.00 in two games. He is expected to play a key role in this game.
Top Batter Pick
Ali Zaheeruddin (89 runs in two matches; Batting Average: 89.00 )
Zaheeruddin has had a phenomenal back-to-back performance with the bat, scoring 89 runs at an average of 89.00. Given his current form with the bat, he could be a good pick for your fantasy team.
Top All-rounder Pick
Abdulaziz Abdulkarim (25 runs & five wickets in three matches, Average: 11.80)
Abdulaziz Abdulkarim has been a consistent performer for his team. He currently has five wickets to his name and is the tournament's fourth-highest wicket-taker. This makes him a valuable pick for your KS vs KUCC Dream11 fantasy team.
Top Bowler Pick
Yasin Patel (Three wickets in two matches)
Yasin Patel is a talented wicket-taker bowler from his side. He has taken three wickets in two games thus far in the competition. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your KS vs KUCC Dream11 fantasy team.
KS vs KUCC match captain and vice-captain choices
Nimesh Ridmika
Nimesh has played exceptionally well in the tournament so far and is the best bowler pick. He has a wide range of variations and has already taken four wickets at an average of 6.00 in two games.
Ali Zaheer
Ali Zaheer is a vital player for Kuwait Swedish. He bats in the middle order and is also a handy bowler. He has scored 89 runs at an average of 89.00 in two games and could be a good pick for your Dream11 Fantasy team for this match.
Five must-picks with player stats for KS vs KUCC Dream11 fantasy cricket
Sayed Monib
Sujon Miah
Sumon Mohammed
Shaik Mokhadder
Subhasis Ganganarayan Das
KS vs KUCC match expert tips
Yousuf Mohiuddin and Muhammad Kashif are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Subhasis Das is another good pick.
KS vs KUCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 31, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Ravija Sandaruwan
Batters: Subhasis Das, Ali Zaheeruddin, M Sayed
All-rounders: Ridmika Nimesh, Muhammad Kashif, Y Mohiuddin, A Abdulkarim
Bowlers: Mohammed Sumon, Yashin Patel, A Rangta
KS vs KUCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 31, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Ravija Sandaruwan
Batters: V Ramesh, Ali Zaheeruddin, M Sayed
All-rounders: Ridmika Nimesh, Muhammad Kashif, Y Mohiuddin, A Abdulkarim
Bowlers: Mohammed Sumon, Yashin Patel, A Rangta
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.