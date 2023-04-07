KS vs KUCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 31

Kuwait Swedish (KS) will take on Karavali United Cricket Club (KUCC) in the 31st match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League on Friday, April 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KS vs KUCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Kuwait Swedish are having a fantastic tournament, having won two games in a row. They will look to set a massive target or chase down any total with ease, thanks to an explosive batting lineup that includes Nimesh Ridmika, Ravija Sandaruwan, and Ali Zaheer.

Meanwhile, Karavali United Cricket Club will be eager to bounce back after losing their first three games.

Overall, fans can expect a high-scoring match with breathtaking moments of cricketing excellence.

KS vs KUCC Match Details

The 31st match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 7 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, April 7, from 11:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Kuwait Swedish vs Karavali United Cricket Club, Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 31.

Date and Time: April 7, 2023, 11:30 pm IST.

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait.

KS vs KUCC Pitch Report

The batters should enjoy the track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. Pacers are expected to find something on the pitch in the first few overs, while spinners will likely dominate in the middle overs. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average score here being 120 runs.

KS vs KUCC Form Guide (Kuwait Ramadan T10 League)

Kuwait Swedish: W-W

Karavali United Cricket Club: L-L-L

KS vs KUCC probable playing 11s for today’s match

KS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

KS Probable Playing 11

Ahsan UI Haq, Ali Zaheer, Mohammad Sabbir, Kashif Sharif, Nadeem Sheikh, Nimesh Ridmika, Ravija Sandaruwan (c&wk), Sayed Monib, Sujon Miah, Sumon Mohammed, Yasin Patel

KUCC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

KUCC Probable Playing 11

Ajay Pratap Singh, Abdul Aziz Karim, Elvis Noronha Edward, Fayaz Afzal, Maksum Sayed, Raghu Kumar Bolwar (c), Shafir Karuppamaveettil Ali (wk), Shaik Mokhadder, Subhasis Ganganarayan Das, Venkata Ramesh Gubbala, Yousuf Mohiddin

KS vs KUCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ravija Sandaruwan (20 runs in two games; Batting Average: 10.00)

Ravija has scored 20 runs at an average of 10.00 in two games. He is expected to play a key role in this game.

Top Batter Pick

Ali Zaheeruddin (89 runs in two matches; Batting Average: 89.00 )

Zaheeruddin has had a phenomenal back-to-back performance with the bat, scoring 89 runs at an average of 89.00. Given his current form with the bat, he could be a good pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Abdulaziz Abdulkarim (25 runs & five wickets in three matches, Average: 11.80)

Abdulaziz Abdulkarim has been a consistent performer for his team. He currently has five wickets to his name and is the tournament's fourth-highest wicket-taker. This makes him a valuable pick for your KS vs KUCC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Yasin Patel (Three wickets in two matches)

Yasin Patel is a talented wicket-taker bowler from his side. He has taken three wickets in two games thus far in the competition. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your KS vs KUCC Dream11 fantasy team.

KS vs KUCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Nimesh Ridmika

Nimesh has played exceptionally well in the tournament so far and is the best bowler pick. He has a wide range of variations and has already taken four wickets at an average of 6.00 in two games.

Ali Zaheer

Ali Zaheer is a vital player for Kuwait Swedish. He bats in the middle order and is also a handy bowler. He has scored 89 runs at an average of 89.00 in two games and could be a good pick for your Dream11 Fantasy team for this match.

Five must-picks with player stats for KS vs KUCC Dream11 fantasy cricket

Sayed Monib

Sujon Miah

Sumon Mohammed

Shaik Mokhadder

Subhasis Ganganarayan Das

KS vs KUCC match expert tips

Yousuf Mohiuddin and Muhammad Kashif are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Subhasis Das is another good pick.

KS vs KUCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 31, Head-to-Head League

KS vs KUCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Ravija Sandaruwan

Batters: Subhasis Das, Ali Zaheeruddin, M Sayed

All-rounders: Ridmika Nimesh, Muhammad Kashif, Y Mohiuddin, A Abdulkarim

Bowlers: Mohammed Sumon, Yashin Patel, A Rangta

KS vs KUCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 31, Grand League

KS vs KUCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Ravija Sandaruwan

Batters: V Ramesh, Ali Zaheeruddin, M Sayed

All-rounders: Ridmika Nimesh, Muhammad Kashif, Y Mohiuddin, A Abdulkarim

Bowlers: Mohammed Sumon, Yashin Patel, A Rangta

