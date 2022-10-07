KS vs KUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T-20 Elite Championship, Match 8

Kuwait Swedish (KS) will lock horns with the Kuwait Mavericks (KUM) in the eighth match of the KCC T-20 Elite Championship at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate, on Friday, October 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KS vs KUM Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Kuwait Swedish defeated Stack CC by a massive margin of 61 runs to start their KCC T-20 Elite Championship campaign. They are currently second in the points table. Kuwait Mavericks, on the other hand, lost their opening match against YSSC by four wickets and are currently seventh in the standings.

KS vs KUM Match Details, KCC T-20 Elite Championship

The eighth match of the KCC T-20 Elite Championship will be played on October 7 at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate. The game is set to take place at 04:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KS vs KUM, KCC T-20 Elite Championship, Match 8

Date and Time: 7th October, 2022, 04:00 pm IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

KS vs KUM Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulabiya Ground is pretty much a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue being 171 runs.

Last 5 Matches (KCC T-20 Elite Championship)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 171

Average second-innings score: 135

KS vs KUM Form Guide (KCC T-20 Elite Championship)

Kuwait Swedish: W

Romania: L

KS vs KUM probable playing 11s for today’s match

KS injury/team news

No major injury updates.

KS Probable Playing 11

Usman Patel (C & WK), Mohammed Faisal, Ali Zaheer, Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed, Yasin Patel, Asanka Silva, Mohammed Sumon, Sayed Monib, Ridmika Nimesh, Mohamed Dilhan, Sujon Miah.

KUM injury/team news

No major injury updates.

KUM Probable Playing 11

Mahmoud Abdullah (C), Adnan Idrees, Usman Waheed (WK), Sibtain Raza, Ilyas Ahmed, Abid Mushtaq, Khalid Butt, Yasir Butt, Raheel Khan, Mohammad Ahsan, Haroon Shahid.

KS vs KUM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Usman Waheed (1 match, 18 runs, Strike Rate: 200.0)

Waheed is a hard-hitting batter who could score some quick-fire runs on Friday. He smashed 18 runs at a strike rate of 200 in the last match against Stack CC.

Top Batter pick

Ali Zaheer (1 match, 70 runs, Strike Rate: 127.3)

Zaheer was his side's leading run-scorer in the last match with 70 runs at a strike rate of 127.3. He is a top-quality batter who could play another big knock in the upcoming fixture.

Top All-rounder pick

Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed (1 match, 1 run and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 50.0 and Economy Rate: 3.5)

Ahmed is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball. Although he failed to perform on the batting front in the last match, he managed to scalp two wickets at an economy rate of 3.50.

Top Bowler pick

Mohammed Sumon (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.3)

Sumon bowled pretty well in the last match against Stack CC, scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 3.30. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

KS vs KUM match captain and vice-captain choices

Sayed Monib

Monib could be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team as he can contribute with both the bat and ball on Friday. He picked up three wickets and scored 20 runs in the last match.

Adnan Idrees

Idrees scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 8.3 in the last match and will be keen to add to his tally today.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KS vs KUM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sayed Monib 20 runs and 3 wickets in 1 match Ilyas Ahmed 22 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match Ali Zaheer 70 runs in 1 match Mohammed Sumon 3 wickets in 1 match Khalid Butt 30 runs in 1 match

KS vs KUM match expert tips

Ilyas Ahmed

Ilyas could prove to be a great differential pick for your fantasy team in the KS vs KUM match. He scored 22 runs and picked up two wickets against YSSC.

KS vs KUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head to Head League

KS vs KUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Usman Patel

Batters: Adnan Idrees (vc), Ali Zaheer, Mohammed Faisal, Khalid Butt

All-rounders: Sayed Monib (c), Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed, Sibtain Raza

Bowlers: Ilyas Ahmed, Mohammed Sumon, Yasin Patel

KS vs KUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

KS vs KUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Usman Waheed, Usman Patel

Batters: Adnan Idrees, Ali Zaheer, Khalid Butt

All-rounders: Sayed Monib (c), Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed, Sibtain Raza (vc)

Bowlers: Mohammed Sumon, Haroon Shahid, Yasin Patel

