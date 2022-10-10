KS vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCC T20 Championship 2022, Match 13

Kuwait Swedish (KS) will take on NCM Investments (NCMI) in the 13th match of the KCC T20 Championship 2022 on Monday (October 10) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the KS vs NCMI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

NCM Investments won both of their last two matches by big margins and are currently placed at the top of the points table. Kuwait Swedish, on the other hand, have won one of their last two games.

Kuwait Swedish will give it their all to win the match but NCM Investments are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KS vs NCMI Match Details

The 13th match of the KCC T20 Championship 2022 will be played on October 10 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KS vs NCMI, Match 13

Date and Time: 10th October 10, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Saipem and the Kuwait Mavericks, where a total of 329 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets in 40 overs.

KS vs NCMI Form Guide

KS - W L

NCMI - W W

KS vs NCMI Probable Playing XI

KS Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Usman Ghani (c & wk), Mohammed Faisal, Ali Zaheer, Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed, Yasin Patel, Asanka Silva, Mohammed Sumon, Sayed Monib, Ridmika Nimesh, Mohamed Dilhan, and Sujon Miah.

NCMI Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Nasir Hussain (c), Diju Sheeli, Unnimohan Mohandas (wk), Nimish Lathif, Meezan Ali, Indika Mangalam, Khaliq Ansari, Robin Samuel, Shahrukh Quddus, Jithin Jose, and Ali Basha Shaikh.

KS vs NCMI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

U Mohandas (2 matches, 74 runs)

U Mohandas, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. U Ghani is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Zaheer (2 matches, 89 runs)

D Xavier and A Zaheer are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Dilhan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

S Monib (2 matches, 37 runs, 4 wickets)

S Monib and N Lathif are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. I Mangalam is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Quddus (2 matches, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Quddus and M Prasan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Sumon is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KS vs NCMI match captain and vice-captain choices

S Monib

S Monib will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him among the safest options for the captaincy. He has already picked up four wickets and smashed 37 runs in the last two games.

N Lathif

Since the pitch is decent, you can make N Lathif the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 38 runs and picked up three wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for KS vs NCMI, Match 13

S Quddus - 5 wickets

N Lathif - 38 runs and 3 wickets

S Monib - 37 runs and 4 wickets

A Zaheer - 89 runs

M Sumon - 18 runs and 4 wickets

Kuwait Swedish vs NCM Investments Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kuwait Swedish vs NCM Investments Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: U Mohandas, U Ghani

Batters: A Zaheer, M Dilhan, D Xavier

All-rounders: S Monib, N Lathif

Bowlers: M Prasan, M Sumon, Y Patel, S Quddus

Kuwait Swedish vs NCM Investments Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: U Mohandas

Batters: A Zaheer, M Dilhan, M Ali

All-rounders: S Monib, N Lathif

Bowlers: M Prasan, M Sumon, Y Patel, S Quddus, K Ansari

