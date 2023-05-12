KS vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy, Match 28

The 28th match of the KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy will see Kuwait Swedish (KS) squaring off against NCM Investments (NCMI) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, May 12.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KS vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

NCM Investments have won all of their last three matches. Kuwait Swedish, on the other hand, have won all of their last five matches of the season. NCM Investments will give it their all to win the match, but Kuwait Swedish are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KS vs NCMI Match Details

The 28th match of the KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy will be played on May 12 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KS vs NCMI, Match 28

Date and Time: May 12, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Al Hajery and Ceylinco Express CC, where a total of 251 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

KS vs NCMI Form Guide

KS - W W W W W

NCMI - W W W

KS vs NCMI Probable Playing XI

KS Playing XI

No injury updates

Het Kishore, Khalid Butt, Usman Ghani, Ravija Sandaruwan (wk), Mohammad Faysal, Ridmika Nimesh, Ali Zaheer, Yasin Patel, Mohammed Sumon, Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed (c), Sayed Monib

NCMI Playing XI

No injury updates

Unnimohan Mohandas, Diju Xavier (c), Vasudev Datla, MM Ali, Liyosh Rakesh Sindhu, Adith Kumara Bolanda, Rubel Hossain-I, Nimish Lathif, Rohan Wijewardana (wk), Manjula Prasan, Muhammad Rizwan Allauddin

KS vs NCMI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Sandaruwan

R Sandaruwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. U Ghani is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Xavier

V Datla and D Xavier are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Butt played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Zaheeruddin

A Idrees and A Zaheeruddin are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Lathif is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Prasan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Y Patel and M Prasan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Quddus is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KS vs NCMI match captain and vice-captain choices

A Zaheeruddin

A Zaheeruddin will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 438 points in the last five matches.

U Ghani

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make U Ghani as he will bat in the top order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 440 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for KS vs NCMI, Match 28

U Ghani

A Zaheeruddin

R Sandaruwan

A Idrees

D Xavier

Kuwait Swedish vs NCM Investments Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kuwait Swedish vs NCM Investments Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Sandaruwan, U Ghani

Batters: D Xavier, V Datla

All-rounders: A Zaheeruddin, A Idrees, N Lathif, M Ali

Bowlers: M Prasan, Y Patel, S Quddus

Kuwait Swedish vs NCM Investments Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Sandaruwan, U Ghani

Batters: D Xavier, V Datla, M Faysal

All-rounders: A Zaheeruddin, A Idrees, N Lathif

Bowlers: M Prasan, M Rizwan, S Quddus

Poll : 0 votes