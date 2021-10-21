KSA vs ACA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ECS T10 Corfu, Matches 12 & 13

Kallithea Sixers Athens (KSA) will lock horns with Athens Cricket Academy (ACA) in back-to-back ECS T10 Corfu matches at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu on Thursday.

Kallithea Sixers Athens are currently placed at the bottom of the ECS T10 Corfu points table, having lost as many as two matches. They will head into today's double-header on the back of a five-wicket loss against Dekathlon. Athens Cricket Academy, on the other hand, are currently fourth place in the standings with two wins from their four ECS T10 Corfu matches. They defeated Forge by four wickets in their previous outing.

KSA vs ACA Probable Playing 11 Today

KSA XI

Naqibullah Ahmadzai, Akeel Sahib, Asim Ameer, Awais Sahib, Falak Siyar, Hamid Nasir, Jonathan Allen, Clinton Freeman (WK), Parveez Niazai, Qasim Shah, Vaios Pringas (C).

ACA XI

Zain Ali Haidar, Sayed Mohammad Aqeel (WK), Saleem Mahar (C), Qasir Amin, Waheed Akbar, Abdul Hayee Abid, Zubair Ashraf, Muhammad Irfan, Akif Khan, Muhammad Tahir, Zaryab Abbas.

Match Details

KSA vs ACA, Matches 12 & 13, ECS T10 Corfu

Date and Time: 21th October 2021, 01:00 PM IST and 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Marina Cricket Ground, Corfu.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Marina Cricket Ground is a sporting one. While the batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears, the pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball. The average first-innings score at the venue is 88 runs.

Today’s KSA vs ACA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sayed Mohammad Aqeel: Aqeel is a skilled batter who has scored 22 runs in two ECS T10 Corfu matches. He can also contribute some crucial points from behind the stumps.

Batters

Zain Ali Haider: Haider has scored 40 runs at a strike rate of 153.84 while also picking up three wickets in two matches. He is surely a must-have pick for today's games.

Awais Sahib: Sahib is a hard-hitting batter who has scored 20 runs in two ECS T10 Corfu matches. He could prove to be a great utility pick on Thursday.

All-rounders

Qasir Amin: Amin has smashed 40 runs and also scalped three wickets in two matches. His all-round brilliance makes him a reliable captaincy choice for today's double-header.

Parveez Niazai: Niazai is a genuine all-rounder who can contribute with both the bat and ball, having scored 17 runs and taken two wickets in two ECS T10 Corfu matches.

Bowlers

Zubair Ashraf: Ashraf is capable of playing a major role with his economical spells and wicket-taking ability. He has scalped three wickets in two matches at an economy of 7.25.

Jonathan Allen: Allen has picked up three wickets in two matches and could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in KSA vs ACA Dream 11 Prediction Team

Qasir Amin (ACA) - 343 points

Zain Ali Haider (ACA) - 210 points

Zubair Ashraf (ACA) - 190 points

Muhammad Tahir (ACA) - 135 points

Jonathan Allen (KSA) - 119 points

Important Stats for KSA vs ACA Dream11 prediction team

Qasir Amin: 40 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 121.21 and ER - 9.75

Zain Ali Haider: 40 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 153.84 and ER - 9.50

Zubair Ashraf: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 10.50

Muhammad Tahir: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 7.25

Jonathan Allen: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 7.63

KSA vs ACA Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Corfu)

KSA vs ACA Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Corfu

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sayed Mohammad Aqeel, Zain Ali Haider, Waheed Akbar, Awais Saheb, Qasir Amin, Parveez Niazai, Abdul Hayee Abid, Zubair Ashraf, Naqibullah Ahmadzai, Jonathan Allen, Falak Siyar.

Captain: Qasir Amin. Vice-captain: Zubair Ashraf.

KSA vs ACA Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Corfu

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sayed Mohammad Aqeel, Zain Ali Haider, Waheed Akbar, Awais Saheb, Qasir Amin, Vaios Pringas, Parveez Niazai, Muhammad Tahir, Zubair Ashraf, Naqibullah Ahmadzai, Jonathan Allen.

Captain: Qasir Amin. Vice-captain: Zain Ali Haider.

