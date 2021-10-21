KSA vs FOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Corfu, Match 11

Kallithea Sixers Athens (KSA) will take on Forge (FOR) in the 11th match of the ECS T10 Corfu at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu on Thursday.

Kallithea Sixers Athens suffered a terrible start to their ECS T10 Corfu campaign, losing their opening match against Dekathlon by 35 runs. Meanwhile, Forge defeated Dekathlon in their ECS T10 Corfu opener. However, they failed to sustain the winning momentum and ended up losing the next game by seven runs.

KSA vs FOR Probable Playing 11 Today

KSA XI

Clinton Freeman (wk), Qasim Shah, Awais Sahib, Hamid Nasir, Asim Ameer, Parveez Niazai, Vaios Pringas (c), Jonathan Allen, Meraj Naseer, Akeel Sahib, Naqibullah Ahmadzai

FOR XI

Issa Muhammad (wk), Shabbir Arslan, Nemat Logaree, Sajid Mehar, Ali Asghar, Nasir Mommandi (c), Shabbir Hussain, Umair Javid, Yaqub Ahmadzai, Amjad Amboo, Omid Niazi

Match Details

KSA vs FOR, ECS T10 Corfu, Match 11

Date and Time: 21st October, 2021, 11:00 AM aIST

Venue: Marina Cricket Ground, Corfu

Pitch Report

The surface at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu is likely to be a solid one to bat on, with teams expected to pile on the runs. Although the fast bowlers may find some movement with the new ball, it could well turn out to be a batting paradise.

Today’s KSA vs FOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

I Muhammad is a phenomenal wicketkeeper-batter is a great choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. The right-hander is expected to fare well both behind and in front of the stumps.

Batter

S Arslan is a fantastic batter who takes little time to stamp his authority on a game. Arslan, who has scored 41 runs in the ECS T10 Corfu so far, will look to add to his tally on Thursday.

All-rounder

A Amboo is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He can prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your KSA vs FOR Dream11 fantasy team, having scored 46 runs and picked up four wickets in the ECS T10 Corfu thus far.

Bowler

N Logaree bowls at an express pace and is expected to lead his side's bowling attack in the upcoming double-header. He has picked up three wickets in the tournament.

Top 5 best players to pick in KSA vs FOR Dream11 prediction team

A Amboo (FOR) – 232 points

N Logaree (FOR) – 149 points

O Niazi (FOR) – 148 points

A Asghar (FOR) – 134 points

V Pringas (KSA) – 118 points

Important stats for KSA vs FOR Dream11 prediction team

A Amboo: 46 runs and 4 wickets

N Logaree: 3 wickets

O Niazi: 30 runs and 2 wickets

KSA vs FOR Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Corfu)

KSA vs FOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Muhammad, S Arslan, S Mehar, A Sahib, A Amboo, A Asghar, V Pringas, P Niazai, N Logaree, O Niazi, J Allen

Captain: A Amboo. Vice-captain: A Asghar

KSA vs FOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Muhammad, S Arslan, S Mehar, A Sahib, A Amboo, A Asghar, V Pringas, N Logaree, O Niazi, J Allen, N Ahmadzai

Captain: V Pringas. Vice-captain: N Logaree

Edited by Samya Majumdar