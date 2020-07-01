KSV vs FDF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Match - July 2nd, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for KSV vs FDF match of ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.
- KSV Cricket take on SG Findorff EV in Match 14 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.
It's back to back games for SG Findorff EV as they take on KSV Cricket in Match 14 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.
Although they came into the tournament as the hot favourites, SG Findorff EV have won only one game. Their previous game saw them concede 150 to a rampant PSV Hann Munden. However, they should fancy their chances against KSV Cricket, who haven't been consistent this season.
With the likes of Shoaib Azam Khan and Farooq Amirie taking centre stage in Kummerfeld, we should be in for a great contest.
Squads to choose from
KSV Cricket
S Shinwari, S Kakar, N Ahmad, J Dawoodkhel, P Datta, A Datta, S Das, S Sadarangani, I Khan, M Ahmad, F Sadarangani, S Naibkhel, S Sherzad Shah, S Darwesh, M Dostkhel, D Singh, R Afzan , S Zaid-Hasan, M Samiullah, A Ahmad Khan, F Bin Mubashar, S Sajad Sadat, S Azam, I Dawalatzai, S Ahmad Zai.
SG Findorff EV
G Amirie, S Patra, A Wardak, I Khan, M Jalil, G Manoharan, A Knapman, N Perfect, A Khan, H Khan , F Ahmed,M Shams, A Asghar, M Shah, A Dawodzy, R Mehmood, S Ashraf, A Ashraf, L Ahmad, A. Khalid, J. Bhatt
Predicted Playing XIs
KSV Cricket
M Ahmad, S Azam Khan, I Dawlatzai, I Khan, A Jan Dawoodkhel, S Sherzad Khan, S Kakar, S Sadat, F Sadarangani, M Dostkhel and S Sadarangani
SG Findorff EV
F Ahmed, R Mahmood, A Ullah, S Ashraf, L Ahmad, A Wardak, I Khan, A Khalid, G Farooq Amirie, A Khan and A Knapman
Match Details
Match: KSV Cricket vs SG Findorff EV
Date: 2nd July 2020, at 3:00 PM IST
Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld
Pitch Report
A good batting track is expected on Thursday, although there is some help on offer for the pacers as well. Variable bounce has helped the bowlers keep the batsmen in check, although they have been able to score freely in the middle overs. 80 should be par on this surface, with chasing being the preferred option upon winning the toss.
ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sadarangani, S Azam, A Ullah, S Sadat, G Farooq Amirie, A Jan, A Wardak, A Khalil, S Shah, A Knapman and M Dostkhel
Captain: A Khalil, Vice-Captain: A Jan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sadarangani, S Azam, A Ullah, R Mehmood, I Dawlatzai, A Jan, A Wardak, A Khalil, S Shah, A Knapman and M Dostkhel
Captain: A Jan , Vice-Captain: A WardakPublished 01 Jul 2020, 18:02 IST