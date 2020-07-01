KSV vs FDF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Match - July 2nd, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for KSV vs FDF match of ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

KSV Cricket take on SG Findorff EV in Match 14 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy

It's back to back games for SG Findorff EV as they take on KSV Cricket in Match 14 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

Although they came into the tournament as the hot favourites, SG Findorff EV have won only one game. Their previous game saw them concede 150 to a rampant PSV Hann Munden. However, they should fancy their chances against KSV Cricket, who haven't been consistent this season.

With the likes of Shoaib Azam Khan and Farooq Amirie taking centre stage in Kummerfeld, we should be in for a great contest.

Squads to choose from

KSV Cricket

S Shinwari, S Kakar, N Ahmad, J Dawoodkhel, P Datta, A Datta, S Das, S Sadarangani, I Khan, M Ahmad, F Sadarangani, S Naibkhel, S Sherzad Shah, S Darwesh, M Dostkhel, D Singh, R Afzan , S Zaid-Hasan, M Samiullah, A Ahmad Khan, F Bin Mubashar, S Sajad Sadat, S Azam, I Dawalatzai, S Ahmad Zai.

SG Findorff EV

G Amirie, S Patra, A Wardak, I Khan, M Jalil, G Manoharan, A Knapman, N Perfect, A Khan, H Khan , F Ahmed,M Shams, A Asghar, M Shah, A Dawodzy, R Mehmood, S Ashraf, A Ashraf, L Ahmad, A. Khalid, J. Bhatt

Predicted Playing XIs

KSV Cricket

M Ahmad, S Azam Khan, I Dawlatzai, I Khan, A Jan Dawoodkhel, S Sherzad Khan, S Kakar, S Sadat, F Sadarangani, M Dostkhel and S Sadarangani

SG Findorff EV

F Ahmed, R Mahmood, A Ullah, S Ashraf, L Ahmad, A Wardak, I Khan, A Khalid, G Farooq Amirie, A Khan and A Knapman

Match Details

Match: KSV Cricket vs SG Findorff EV

Date: 2nd July 2020, at 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected on Thursday, although there is some help on offer for the pacers as well. Variable bounce has helped the bowlers keep the batsmen in check, although they have been able to score freely in the middle overs. 80 should be par on this surface, with chasing being the preferred option upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KSV vs FDF Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sadarangani, S Azam, A Ullah, S Sadat, G Farooq Amirie, A Jan, A Wardak, A Khalil, S Shah, A Knapman and M Dostkhel

Captain: A Khalil, Vice-Captain: A Jan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sadarangani, S Azam, A Ullah, R Mehmood, I Dawlatzai, A Jan, A Wardak, A Khalil, S Shah, A Knapman and M Dostkhel

Captain: A Jan , Vice-Captain: A Wardak