KSV vs FDF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Match - July 3rd, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for KSV vs FDF match of ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020

KSV Cricket take on SG Findorff EV in the Final of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy

The final of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League awaits as KSV Cricket and hot favourites, SG Findorff EV face off for the second time in two days. KSV Cricket, who just about managed to sneak into the final four, put on a wonderful display against table-toppers PSV Hann Munden.

Their opponents, Findorff chased down 105 in just 9.1 overs, despite losing three wickets in the power play. With both teams heading into the final on the back of sizzling outings in the penultimate stage of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League, one can expect fireworks at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

KSV Cricket

S Shinwari, S Kakar, N Ahmad, J Dawoodkhel, P Datta, A Datta, S Das, S Sadarangani, I Khan, M Ahmad, F Sadarangani, S Naibkhel, S Sherzad Shah, S Darwesh, M Dostkhel, D Singh, R Afzan , S Zaid-Hasan, M Samiullah, A Ahmad Khan, F Bin Mubashar, S Sajad Sadat, S Azam, I Dawalatzai, S Ahmad Zai.

SG Findorff EV

G Amirie, S Patra, A Wardak, I Khan, M Jalil, G Manoharan, A Knapman, N Perfect, A Khan, H Khan , F Ahmed,M Shams, A Asghar, M Shah, A Dawodzy, R Mehmood, S Ashraf, A Ashraf, L Ahmad, A. Khalid, J. Bhatt

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

KSV Cricket

M Ahmad, S Azam Khan, I Dawlatzai, I Khan, A Jan Dawoodkhel, S Sherzad Khan, S Kakar, S Sadat, F Sadarangani, D Singh and S Sadarangani

SG Findorff EV

F Ahmed, R Mahmood, A Ullah, S Ashraf, L Ahmad, A Wardak, M Shams, A Khalid, G Farooq Amirie, G Manoharan and A Knapman

Match Details

Match: KSV Cricket vs SG Findorff EV

Date: 3rd July 2020, at 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld

Pitch Report

A good batting track with some help for the bowlers awaits the two sides on Friday. Teams have managed to breach the 100-run mark with relative ease in the last few days and should continue do so given the nature of the pitch and dimensions of the venue.

Since this is a high-octane clash, both teams might want to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KSV vs FDF Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Shams, M Ahmed, A Ullah, A Hamid Wardak, S Sadat, A Khalid, S Azam, I Dawlatzai, A Jan, F Sadarangani and G Manoharan

Captain: A Khalil, Vice-Captain: S Azam Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: F Ahmed, M Ahmed, A Ullah, A Hamid Wardak, S Sadat, A Khalid, G Farooq, I Dawlatzai, A Jan, F Sadarangani and G Manoharan

Captain: I Dawlatzai, Vice-Captain: A Wardak