KSV vs FTC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for ECS T10 Kiel - June 11, 2021

Kummerfelder Sportverein and First Contact will lock horns in the third quarter-final of the ECS T10 Kiel tournament at Kiel Cricket Ground on Friday.

Kummerfelder Sportverein remained unbeaten in the group stage, ending up as the table toppers. Going ahead, they will look to continue their winning momentum in the knockout games.

Meanwhile, First Contact ended the group stage in fourth spot in Group A with just two victories and six defeats. First Contact failed to live up to expectations in the group stage and would hope to give their best in this crucial encounter.

Squads to choose from

Kummerfelder Sportverein

Adhyay Datta, Asad Ahmad Khan, Dilraj Singh, Noor Wali, Avi Soni, Hazrat Said, Imran Khan, Israr Khan, Pratip Datta, Ashish Sharma, Chandana Pushpalal, Delawar Khan, Finn Sadarangani, Muhammad Samiullah, Muhammad Shoaib Azam Khan, Musadiq Ahmed, Rajan Sharma, Safiullah Ahmadzai, Shekib Naibkhel, Victor Moyo, Malith Herath, Saied Sajad Sadat, Sulaiman Kakar, Syed Zaid Hasan

First Contact

Aziz ullah, Azmatali Faraz, Hassaan Khalid, Rahmanullah Hasan kheil, Abdulrahman Amarkhail, Ataullah Isakhel, Nassrullah Amla, Sadam Sherzad, Salman Haider, Hafiz Musakhel, Imran Khan Hassan, Mohamad Sharif Safi, Zahir Shah Zakhil, Zakirullah Zakhil, Hasil Momand, Mohammad Akbar Jabarkhel, Shaukat Ali.

Probable Playing XIs

Kummerfelder Sportverein

Adhyay Datta, Asad Khan, Ashish Sharma, Avi Soni, Dilraj Singh, Ahmed Musaddiq, Pratip Datta, Shoaib Azam(c), Victor Moyo, Zaid Hasan(wk), Safiullah Ahmadzai

First Contact

Abdulrahman Amarkhail, Akbar Jabarkhel(wk), Azizullah Afghan, Azmatali Faraz, Nassrullah Amla, Rahmanullah Hasan, Sharif Safi(c), Shaukat Ali, Zahirshah Zakhil, Hasil Momand, Salman Haider

Match Details

Match: Kummerfelder Sportverein vs First Contact, Third quarter-final

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel

Date and Time (IST): 11th June, 4:30 PM

Pitch report

The pitch at Kiel Cricket Ground has been slightly on the slower side. Batsmen need to settle down a bit before going for their shots. Medium pacers and spin bowlers will get a lot of assistance from this tricky wicket.

80-90 has been the first innings par score, with the teams batting first having a good win record at this venue.

ECS T10 Kiel 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KSV vs FTC)

KSV vs FTC Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dilraj Singh, Shoaib Azam, Azizullah Afghan, Ashish Sharma, Ahmed Musaddiq, Zahirshah Zakhil, Victor Moyo, Sharif Safi, Avi Soni, Safiullah Ahmadzai, Salman Haider

Captain: Ahmed Musaddiq Vice-captain: Shoaib Azam

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akbar Jabarkhel, Shoaib Azam, Azizullah Afghan, Asad Khan, Ahmed Musaddiq, Zahirshah Zakhil, Sharif Safi, Avi Soni, Safiullah Ahmadzai, Salman Haider, Abdulrahman Amarkhail

Captain: Safiullah Ahmadzai Vice-captain: Avi Soni

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee