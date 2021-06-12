KSV vs MTV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kiel Final - June 12th, 2021

Kummerfelder Sportverein will lock horns with MTV Stallions in the final of the ECS T10 Kiel at the Kiel Cricket Ground today.

Kummerfelder Sportverein, who topped Group B with nine wins in 10 games, have been exceptional in the ECS T10 Kiel. They beat SC Europa Cricket by eight wickets in the semi-finals to book their place in the summit clash.

MTV Stallions were equally impressive in the group stage, winning seven out of their eight matches and finishing atop Group A. They beat PSV Hann Munden by four wickets in the second semi-final to set up a date with Kummerfelder Sportverein for the ECS T10 title.

Squads to choose from

Kummerfelder Sportverein

Adhyay Datta, Asad Ahmad Khan, Dilraj Singh, Noor Wali, Avi Soni, Hazrat Said, Imran Khan, Israr Khan, Pratip Datta, Ashish Sharma, Chandana Pushpalal, Delawar Khan, Finn Sadarangani, Muhammad Samiullah, Muhammad Shoaib Azam Khan, Musadiq Ahmed, Rajan Sharma, Safiullah Ahmadzai, Shekib Naibkhel, Victor Moyo, Malith Herath, Saied Sajad Sadat, Sulaiman Kakar, Syed Zaid Hasan

MTV Stallions

Azizullah Ahmadi, Bikramjit Singh Sehgal, Gaurav Singh Rathore, Prashanth Potharlanka, Sasanka Sanka, Srinu Tumpara, Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Zarif Gul Mumand, Asghar Amarkhil, Hamza Mahmood, Muneeb Mohammad, Prakash Singh, Ujwal Gadiraju, Basit Orya, Iftikhar Yakoob Ali, Mohammad Faruq Arabzai, Suraj Singh, Brijesh Prajapati, Deepak Tandon, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy, Thomas McGuinn.

Probable Playing XIs

Kummerfelder Sportverein

Ashish Sharma, Avi Soni, Dilraj Singh, Hazrat Said, Rajan Sharma, Shekib Naibkhail, Shoaib Azam(c), Victor Moyo, Zaid Hasan(wk), Safiullah Ahmadzai, Muhammad Samiullah

MTV Stallions

Asghar Amarkhil, Brijesh Prajapati, Gaurav Rathore(c), Iftikhar Yagoob Ali, Faruq Arabzai, Prakash Singh, Prashanth Potharlanka, Sachin Mandy(wk), Suraj Mothilal, Suraj Singh, Ujwal Gadiraju

Match Details

Match: Kummerfelder Sportverein vs MTV Stallions, Final, ECS T10 Kiel

Date and Time: 12th June, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel

Pitch Report

The 22-yard track at the Kiel Cricket Ground has generally been on the slower side, with teams struggling to score runs freely on this ground. Medium pacers and spinners have extracted a lot of movement off the tricky surface, keeping the batsmen on their toes. A similar pitch is likely to be dished out for the ECS T10 final.

ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KSV vs MTV)

KSV vs MTV Dream11 Team Prediction - ECS T10 Kiel

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachin Mandy, Shoaib Azam, Brijesh Prajapati, Rajan Sharma, Gaurav Rathore, Victor Moyo, Faruq Arabzai, Prakash Singh, Avi Soni, Hazrat Said, Ujwal Gadiraju

Captain: Shoaib Azam. Vice-captain: Gaurav Rathore

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dilraj Singh, Zaid Hasan, Shoaib Azam, Brijesh Prajapati, Ashish Sharma, Gaurav Rathore, Victor Moyo, Prakash Singh, Avi Soni, Hazrat Said, Ujwal Gadiraju

Captain: Dilraj Singh. Vice-captain: Victor Moyo

Edited by Samya Majumdar