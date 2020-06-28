KSV vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Match - June 29th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for KSV vs PSV match of ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

KSV Cricket take on PSV Hann Munden in Match 1 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy

Just as the St Gallen League comes to an end, we have the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020 coming our way.

The first match of the tournament pits KSV Cricket against PSV Hann Munden. Both teams have decent rosters in their midst coming into this tournament. However, KSV will hold the advantage going into the KCS T10 Kummerfeld.

The last time these two met in a game of cricket was in the Hannover Hitout, where KSV chased down 141 in nine overs. If their previous game is an indicator for things to come, we are in for a highly entertaining game in Kummerfeld.

Squads to choose from

KSV Cricket

S Shinwari, S Kakar, N Ahmad, J Dawoodkhel, P Datta, A Datta, S Das, S Sadarangani, I Khan, M Ahmad, F Sadarangani, S Naibkhel, S Sherzad Shah, S Darwesh, M Dostkhel, D Singh, R Afzan , S Zaid-Hasan, M Samiullah, A Ahmad Khan, F Bin Mubashar, S Sajad Sadat, S Azam, I Dawalatzai, S Ahmad Zai

PSV Hann Munden

N Rustamkheil, A Sharifi, K Niasi, S Jaberkhel, A Khan-Safi, W Muhammad, Z Khan-Jamali, J Javed, O Safi, R Sotra, A Ahmad, S Wali-Kakar, I Hafiz, V Joshi, M Yousafzai, G Mustafa, N Khan-Rahmany, A Zadran

Predicted Playing XIs

KSV Cricket

S Azam Khan, F Bin Mubashar, M Samiullah, I Khan, I Dawlatzai, S Shinwari, S Darwesh, S Das, S Shah, S Naibkhel and F Sadarangani

PSV Hann Munden

G Mustafa, N Khan, A Ahmad, I Hafiz, J Javed, M Yousafzai, A Zadran, A Khan Safi, Z Khan Jamali, S Jabarkhel and N Rustamkheil

Match Details

Match: KSV Cricket vs PSV Hann Munden

Date: 29th June 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides, with 100 being a bare minimum at this venue given the nature of the format. Although a few clouds are expected to make an appearance, there isn't any threat of rain for this game. While there should be some swing for the pacers to make use of, the spinners will find it tough going with no spin on offer.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KSV vs PSV Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Jabarkhel, M Samiullah, S Azam, A Ahmad, I Hafiz, I Dawlatzai, M Yousafzai, A Zadran, S Naibkhel, S Sherzad Shah and J Javed

Captain: M Samiullah, Vice-Captain: A Ahmad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Jabarkhel, M Samiullah, S Azam, A Ahmad, N Khan-Rahmany, I Dawlatzai, G Mustafa, A Zadran, S Naibkhel, S Darwesh and J Javed

Captain: A Ahmad, Vice-Captain: I Dawlatzai