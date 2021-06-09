KSV vs SCE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for ECS T10 Kiel - June 10, 2021

In the 39th match of ECS T10 Kiel, Kummerfelder Sportverein will lock horns with SC Europa at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Kummerfelder Sportverein are leading the points table in Group B with a clean record. The team has five wins in the five games they have played so far. In their previous match, Sportverein defeated SC Europa by 10 wickets and are looking confident enough.

SC Europa are currently in second spot on the points table in Group B with four wins and three defeats. Going forward, SC Europa will aim to get back to winning ways before things get out of hand.

Squads to choose from

Kummerfelder Sportverein

Adhyay Datta, Asad Ahmad Khan, Dilraj Singh, Noor Wali, Avi Soni, Hazrat Said, Imran Khan, Israr Khan, Pratip Datta, Ashish Sharma, Chandana Pushpalal, Delawar Khan, Finn Sadarangani, Muhammad Samiullah, Muhammad Shoaib Azam Khan, Musadiq Ahmed, Rajan Sharma, Safiullah Ahmadzai, Shekib Naibkhel, Victor Moyo, Malith Herath, Saied Sajad Sadat, Sulaiman Kakar, Syed Zaid Hasan.

SC Europa

Akif Hameed, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Kashif Abbasi, Rahimullah Khan, Wahidullah Amini, Abdulrahim Zazai, Amjad Khan Zazai, Bilal Shinwari, Dev Rana, Hamza Muhammad, Khawaja Khalid Rauf, Mohammad Nader Fakhry, Shabeer Ahmad, Yasir Yousuf Thara, Abdul Khan, Atiqullah Bawar, Habibullah Shinwari, Hedayatt Talash, Israfeel Aryubi, Mohammad Khan Oriakhel, Samiullah Habibi, Umar Farooq, Dawood Khan Aryubi, Mohsin Muhammad, Sahel Darwish.

Probable Playing XIs

Kummerfelder Sportverein

Adhyay Datta, Asad Khan, Ashish Sharma, Avi Soni, Dilraj Singh, Hazrat Said, Ahmed Musaddiq, Shoaib Azam (c), Victor Moyo, Zaid Hasan (wk), Safiullah Ahmadzai

SC Europa

Wajid Khan, Amjad Zazai, Atiqullah Bawar, Bilal Shinwari, Dawood Aryubi, Hedayatullah Ibrahimkhel, Kashif Abbasi, Israfeel Aryubi, Rahim Zazai, Sahel Darwish(c), Mohibullah Nayel(wk)

Match Details

Match: Kummerfelder Sportverein vs SC Europa, Match 39

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel

Date and Time (IST): 10th June, 4:30 PM

Pitch report

The Kiel Cricket Ground has been equally assisting both batsmen and bowlers. The batsmen should be able to play their natural game throughout the match with pacers getting an initial swing.

Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions up front in what should be a competitive game between the two teams.

ECS T10 Kiel 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KSV vs SCE)

KSV vs SCE Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dawood Aryubi, Shoaib Azam, Asad Khan, Ashish Sharma, Ahmed Musaddiq, Israfeel Aryubi, Sahel Darwish, Hazrat Said, Victor Moyo, Bilal Shinwari, Avi Soni

Captain: Israfeel Aryubi Vice-captain: Ahmed Musaddiq

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dilraj Singh, Shoaib Azam, Asad Khan, Kashif Abbasi, Ahmed Musaddiq, Sahel Darwish, Hazrat Said, Victor Moyo, Bilal Shinwari, Avi Soni, Wajid Khan

Captain: Dilraj Singh Vice-captain: Asad Khan

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee