KSV vs THCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kiel Match - June 7, 2021

Kummerfelder Sportverein will lock horns with THCC Hamburg in the 25th match of the ECS T10 Kiel at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Monday.

Kummerfelder Sportverein began their ECS T10 Kiel campaign with two successive wins over VfB Fallersleben by 59 and 17 runs respectively. Kummerfelder will aim to maintain their winning run when they take on THCC Hamburg.

Speaking of THCC Hamburg, they lost their first two ECS T10 Kiel matches to SC Europa by six wickets and four runs respectively. They will be desperate to open their account in the tournament as soon as possible.

Squads to choose from

Kummerfelder Sportverein

Adhyay Datta, Asad Ahmad Khan, Dilraj Singh, Noor Wali, Avi Soni, Hazrat Said, Imran Khan, Israr Khan, Pratip Datta, Ashish Sharma, Chandana Pushpalal, Delawar Khan, Finn Sadarangani, Muhammad Samiullah, Muhammad Shoaib Azam Khan, Musadiq Ahmed, Rajan Sharma, Safiullah Ahmadzai, Shekib Naibkhel, Victor Moyo, Malith Herath, Saied Sajad Sadat, Sulaiman Kakar, Syed Zaid Hasan

THCC Hamburg

Chandan Mothilal, Sudhir Thakur, Aswin Sivakumar, Bakhtiar Safi, Michael Anderson, Rohan Phadke, Surya Narayanan, Abhik Jana, Abhinand Jha, Angus Pickering, Behram Ali, Jasveer Rathore, Campbell Jefferys, Karthik Suresh, Mithun Jakati, Rahul Kumar.

Probable Playing XIs

Kummerfelder Sportverein

Ashish Sharma, Avi Soni, Hazrat Said, Malith Herath (wk), Ahmed Musaddiq, Saied Sadat, Shoaib Azam (c), Sulaiman Kakar, Victor Moyo, Safiullah Ahmadzai, Muhammad Samiullah

THCC Hamburg

Abhi Jha, Abhik Jana (c), Angus Pickering, Bakhtiar Safi, Behram Ali, Cam Jefferys, Karthik Suresh, Michael Anderson, Rahul Kumar (wk), Rohan Phadke, Sudhir Thakur

Match Details

Match: Kummerfelder Sportverein vs THCC Hamburg, Match 25

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground

Date and Time: 7th June, 12:30 PM IST

Pitch report

The pitch at the Kiel Cricket Ground has been a great one to bat on. Expect another high-scoring ECS T10 encounter on Monday. The teams batting first have won the majority of the games played at the venue.

ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KSV vs THCC)

KSV vs THCC Dream11 Team - ECS T10 Kiel

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cam Jefferys, Abhi Jha, Abhik Jana, Sudhir Thakur, Angus Pickering, Muhammad Samiullah, Shoaib Azam, Victor Moyo, Avi Soni, Hazrat Said, Michael Anderson

Captain: Angus Pickering. Vice-captain: Muhammad Samiullah

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sulaiman Kaka, Abhik Jana, Ashish Sharma, Angus Pickering, Muhammad Samiullah, Shoaib Azam, Ahmed Musaddiq, Avi Soni, Hazrat Said, Rohan Phadke

Captain: Shoaib Azam. Vice-captain: Ahmed Musaddiq

