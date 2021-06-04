KSV vs VFB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for ECS T10 Kiel - June 5, 2021

Kummerfelder Sportverein and VfB Fallersleben will lock horns in the 23rd match of ECS T10 Kiel at Kiel Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Kummerfelder Sportverein are coming into this tournament on the back of two tournament victories over ECS Kummerfeld and ECN Hannover Hitout in 2020. They will aim to continue their winning run in this tournament as well.

Meanwhile, VfB Fallersleben won the shield final at ECS Kummerfeld last summer. They will look to do better this year. Shivaray Jan will be leading the team in this tournament. All-time leading wicket-taker Mahesh Badhe will be one of the bowlers to watch out for from VfB.

Squads to choose from

Kummerfelder Sportverein

Adhyay Datta, Asad Ahmad Khan, Dilraj Singh, Noor Wali, Avi Soni, Hazrat Said, Imran Khan, Israr Khan, Pratip Datta, Ashish Sharma, Chandana Pushpalal, Delawar Khan, Finn Sadarangani, Muhammad Samiullah, Muhammad Shoaib Azam Khan, Musadiq Ahmed, Rajan Sharma, Safiullah Ahmadzai, Shekib Naibkhel, Victor Moyo, Malith Herath, Saied Sajad Sadat, Sulaiman Kakar, Syed Zaid Hasan.

VfB Fallersleben

Akram Ali, Jatinder Singh, Kartheek Bolla, Luky Singh, Adit Shah, Kaustubh Deshpande, Mahesh Badhe, Rama Chandra Reddy, Satish Kumar Muthyala, Sunny Rai, Yogesh Sajikumar Pai, Rohit Koul, Sandeep Vasisth, Shivaray Jan, Vedant Shetye.

Probable Playing XIs

Kummerfelder Sportverein

Muhammad Samiullah, Saied Sajad Sadat, Musadiq Ahmed, Muhammad Shoaib Azam Khan, Israr Khan, Sulaiman Kakar, Adhyay Datta, Asad Ahmad Khan, Safiullah Ahmadzai, Avi Soni, Rajan Sharma

VfB Fallersleben

Vedant Shetye, Sunny Rai, Jatinder Singh, Satish Kumar, Shivaray Jan, Rohit Khoul, Mahesh Badhe, Ram Bhumireddy, Yogesh Pai, Sandeep Vasisth, Kaustubh Deshpande

Match Details

Match: Kummerfelder Sportverein vs VfB Fallersleben, Match 23

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel

Date and Time (IST): 5th June, 6:30 PM

Pitch report

It’s been a sporting wicket so far at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The ball is expected to come nicely on to the bat in the initial few overs. However, with the pitch slowing down in the latter stages of the game, medium pacers and spinners will get a lot of assistance.

70-90 is the first innings par score, with batting first teams having a good win record so far in the competition.

ECS T10 Kiel 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KSV vs VFB)

KSV vs VFB Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rohit Khoul, Vedant Shetye, Asad Ahmad Khan, Rajan Sharma, Sandeep Vasisth, Muhammad Samiullah, Satish Kumar, Yogesh Pai, Israr Khan, Jatinder Singh, Mahesh Badhe

Captain: Muhammad Samiullah Vice-captain: Satish Kumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saied Sajad Sadat, Rohit Khoul, Asad Ahmad Khan, Adhyay Datta, Rajan Sharma, Muhammad Samiullah, Satish Kumar, Yogesh Pai, Avi Soni, Jatinder Singh, Mahesh Badhe

Captain: Saied Sajad Sadat Vice-captain: Yogesh Pai

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee