KT vs CHG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for RCA T10 Cup 2022 Match 7

Kutchi Tigers (KT) will take on Challengers (CHG) in match number seven of the RCA T10 Cup 2022 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City, Rwanda on Saturday, October 15. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KT vs CHG Dream11 Prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Kutchi Tigers have played two games and have lost both. They were able to post scores of 59 and 77 batting first in both their games and ended up losing by big margins.

Meanwhile, Challengers have one win and one loss. They couldn’t defend 100 against Telugu Royals as they lost on the last delivery before they won by 14 runs against Kigali CC as they defended 98 successfully.

KT vs CHG, Match Details

The seventh match of the RCA T10 Cup 2022 between Kutchi Tigers and Challengers will be played on October 15, 2022, at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City, Rwanda. The game is set to take place at 1.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KT vs CHG

Date & Time: October 15, 2022, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City, Rwanda

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium generally assists the bowlers. The batters have struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. However, the wicket eases out as the match progresses. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the last three matches played at the venue being won by the teams bowling first.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Average 1st-innings score: 95

Average 2nd-innings score: 89

KT vs CHG Probable Playing 11 today

Kutchi Tigers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Kutchi Tigers Probable Playing XI: Gopal Halai (wk), Prince Mwizerwa, Don Mugisha, Haresh Bhuva, Pankaj Vekaria, Kevin Irakoze, Kishan Dabasiya, Kalpesh Bhanderi, Dilip Vekariya, Rakesh Vikram Singh, and Shantilal Bhanderi.

Challengers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Challengers Probable Playing XI: Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Zephania Arinaitwe, Mohammad Faizal, Bob Bashir Songa, Subhasis Samal, Eric Niyomugabo, Srinath Vardhineni, Zappy Bimenyimana, Kumar Ramalingam, Siraje Nsubuga, and Praveen Babu KM.

Today’s KT vs CHG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Didier Ndikubwimana (2 matches, 25 runs, 1 catch, 3 stumpings)

Didier Ndikubwimana has accumulated 25 runs in two innings and has a strike rate of 104.17. He has taken one catch and has affected three stumpings.

Top Batter Pick

Zephania Arinaitwe (2 matches, 22 runs, 1 wicket)

Zephania Arinaitwe has made decent all-round contributions. He has mustered 22 runs at a strike rate of 183.33 and has taken one wicket with the ball.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kishan Dabasiya (2 matches, 16 runs, 1 wicket)

Kishan Dabasiya can chip in nicely with both bat and ball. He has made 16 runs at a strike rate of 133.33. He has one wicket to his name at an economy of 6.46.

Top Bowler Pick

Zappy Bimenyimana (2 matches, 57 runs, 2 wickets)

Zappy Bimenyimana is in top form with both bat and ball. He has aggregated 57 runs while striking at 183.87. With the ball, he returned with two scalps.

KT vs CHG match captain and vice-captain choices

Subhasis Samal (2 matches, 17 runs, 2 wickets)

Subhasis Samal has been very effective with both bat and ball. He has scored 17 runs at a strike rate of 106.25 and has taken two wickets with the ball.

Pankaj Vekaria (2 matches, 43 runs, 1 wicket)

Pankaj Vekaria has been one of the best players for KT in the tournament so far. He has amassed 43 runs while striking at 138.71. He returned with figures of 2-0-3-1 in the only game he bowled.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KT vs CHG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Subhasis Samal 17 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Pankaj Vekaria 43 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Zappy Bimenyimana 57 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Zephania Arinaitwe 22 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Kishan Dabasiya 14 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches

KT vs CHG match expert tips

All-rounders from both sides could be vital. The likes of Zephania Arinaitwe, Pankaj Vekaria, Subhasis Samal, Kishan Dabasiya and Zappy Bimenyimana might be the players to watch out for.

KT vs CHG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Kutchi Tigers vs Challengers - RCA T10 Cup 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Didier Ndikubwimana

Batters: Zephania Arinaitwe, Bob Bashir Songa, Don Mugisha

All-rounders: Pankaj Vekaria, Kevin Irakoze, Subhasis Samal, Kishan Dabasiya

Bowlers: Zappy Bimenyimana, Kumar Ramalingam, Kalpesh Bhanderi

KT vs CHG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Kutchi Tigers vs Challengers - RCA T10 Cup 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Didier Ndikubwimana, Prince Mwizerwa

Batters: Zephania Arinaitwe, Bob Bashir Songa, Haresh Bhuva

All-rounders: Pankaj Vekaria, Subhasis Samal, Kishan Dabasiya

Bowlers: Zappy Bimenyimana, Kalpesh Bhanderi, Siraje Nsubuga

