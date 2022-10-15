KT vs CHG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for RCA T10 Cup 2022 Match 7

Kutchi Tigers (KT) will take on Challengers (CHG) in match number seven of the RCA T10 Cup 2022 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City, Rwanda on Saturday, October 15. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KT vs CHG Dream11 Prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.
Kutchi Tigers have played two games and have lost both. They were able to post scores of 59 and 77 batting first in both their games and ended up losing by big margins.
Meanwhile, Challengers have one win and one loss. They couldn’t defend 100 against Telugu Royals as they lost on the last delivery before they won by 14 runs against Kigali CC as they defended 98 successfully.
KT vs CHG, Match Details
The seventh match of the RCA T10 Cup 2022 between Kutchi Tigers and Challengers will be played on October 15, 2022, at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City, Rwanda. The game is set to take place at 1.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: KT vs CHG
Date & Time: October 15, 2022, 1.00 pm IST
Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City, Rwanda
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium generally assists the bowlers. The batters have struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. However, the wicket eases out as the match progresses. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the last three matches played at the venue being won by the teams bowling first.
Matches won by teams batting first: 2
Matches won by teams bowling first: 4
Average 1st-innings score: 95
Average 2nd-innings score: 89
KT vs CHG Probable Playing 11 today
Kutchi Tigers Team News
No major injury concerns.
Kutchi Tigers Probable Playing XI: Gopal Halai (wk), Prince Mwizerwa, Don Mugisha, Haresh Bhuva, Pankaj Vekaria, Kevin Irakoze, Kishan Dabasiya, Kalpesh Bhanderi, Dilip Vekariya, Rakesh Vikram Singh, and Shantilal Bhanderi.
Challengers Team News
No major injury concerns.
Challengers Probable Playing XI: Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Zephania Arinaitwe, Mohammad Faizal, Bob Bashir Songa, Subhasis Samal, Eric Niyomugabo, Srinath Vardhineni, Zappy Bimenyimana, Kumar Ramalingam, Siraje Nsubuga, and Praveen Babu KM.
Today’s KT vs CHG Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Didier Ndikubwimana (2 matches, 25 runs, 1 catch, 3 stumpings)
Didier Ndikubwimana has accumulated 25 runs in two innings and has a strike rate of 104.17. He has taken one catch and has affected three stumpings.
Top Batter Pick
Zephania Arinaitwe (2 matches, 22 runs, 1 wicket)
Zephania Arinaitwe has made decent all-round contributions. He has mustered 22 runs at a strike rate of 183.33 and has taken one wicket with the ball.
Top All-rounder Pick
Kishan Dabasiya (2 matches, 16 runs, 1 wicket)
Kishan Dabasiya can chip in nicely with both bat and ball. He has made 16 runs at a strike rate of 133.33. He has one wicket to his name at an economy of 6.46.
Top Bowler Pick
Zappy Bimenyimana (2 matches, 57 runs, 2 wickets)
Zappy Bimenyimana is in top form with both bat and ball. He has aggregated 57 runs while striking at 183.87. With the ball, he returned with two scalps.
KT vs CHG match captain and vice-captain choices
Subhasis Samal (2 matches, 17 runs, 2 wickets)
Subhasis Samal has been very effective with both bat and ball. He has scored 17 runs at a strike rate of 106.25 and has taken two wickets with the ball.
Pankaj Vekaria (2 matches, 43 runs, 1 wicket)
Pankaj Vekaria has been one of the best players for KT in the tournament so far. He has amassed 43 runs while striking at 138.71. He returned with figures of 2-0-3-1 in the only game he bowled.
5 Must-picks with player stats for KT vs CHG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
KT vs CHG match expert tips
All-rounders from both sides could be vital. The likes of Zephania Arinaitwe, Pankaj Vekaria, Subhasis Samal, Kishan Dabasiya and Zappy Bimenyimana might be the players to watch out for.
KT vs CHG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicket-keeper: Didier Ndikubwimana
Batters: Zephania Arinaitwe, Bob Bashir Songa, Don Mugisha
All-rounders: Pankaj Vekaria, Kevin Irakoze, Subhasis Samal, Kishan Dabasiya
Bowlers: Zappy Bimenyimana, Kumar Ramalingam, Kalpesh Bhanderi
KT vs CHG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: Didier Ndikubwimana, Prince Mwizerwa
Batters: Zephania Arinaitwe, Bob Bashir Songa, Haresh Bhuva
All-rounders: Pankaj Vekaria, Subhasis Samal, Kishan Dabasiya
Bowlers: Zappy Bimenyimana, Kalpesh Bhanderi, Siraje Nsubuga