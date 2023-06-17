Kolhapur Tuskers vs Ratnagiri Jets - Dream11 Prediction - Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Kolhapur Tuskers will take on Ratnagiri Jets in match number four of the Maharashtra Premier League 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KT vs RJ Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Kolhapur Tuskers did not have a great start to this tournament. They scored 144 but Puneri Bappa hunted down the score with 5.5 overs to spare. On the other hand, Ratnagiri Jets started this season with a win. They chased down 146 with 16 balls to spare against Solapur Royals.

KT vs RJ, Match Details

The fourth match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2023 between Kolhapur Tuskers and Ratnagiri Jets will be played on June 17, 2023, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The game is set to take place at 8 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KT vs RJ

Date & Time: June 17, 2023, 8 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune has been a good one to bat on. There is usually some movement with the new ball and some decent bounce. A score of around 160-165 could be par at this venue.

KT vs RJ Probable Playing 11 today

Kolhapur Tuskers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Kolhapur Tuskers Probable Playing XI: Kedar Jadhav (c), Ankit Bawne, Naushad Shaikh, Sahil Autade (wk), Kirtiraj Wadekar, Taranjit Singh, Sachin Dhas, Akshay Darekar, Nihal Tusamad, Manoj Yadav, Shreyash Chavan, Vidya Tiwari

Ratnagiri Jets Team News

No major injury concerns.

Ratnagiri Jets Probable Playing XI: Tushar Srivastav, Dhiraj Phatangare, Azim Kazi, Kiran Chormale, Rohit Patil, Nikhil Naik (wk), Divyang Hinganekar, Pradeep Dadhe, Nikit Dhumal, Kunal Thorat, Vijay Pawale, Preetam Patil

Today’s KT vs RJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kedar Jadhav (1 match, 25 runs)

Kedar Jadhav looked in good touch with the bat in the last encounter. The KT skipper made 25 off 22 balls in a knock which included three fours and a six.

Top Batter Pick

Tushar Srivastav (1 match, 44 runs)

Tushar Srivastav batted nicely for RJ in their last fixture. He top-scored with 44 and set up the win for his side. He struck three fours and two sixes in his 39-ball knock.

Top All-rounder Pick

Naushad Shaikh (1 match, 20 runs)

Naushad Shaikh can make good all-round contributions. He has made 20 runs with the bat and he can have an impact with his off-breaks as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Kunal Thorat (1 match, 2 wickets)

Kunal Thorat bowled superbly in the last game. The left-arm spinner returned with figures of 2/16 from four overs. He also chipped in with a catch and a runout.

KT vs RJ match captain and vice-captain choices

Ankit Bawne (1 match, 72 runs)

Ankit Bawne is in top form with the bat. He was KT’s top scorer in their first match. He racked up 72 off 57 balls and he belted five fours along with three sixes.

Azim Kazi (1 match, 14 runs, 0 wickets)

Azim Kazi can be effective with both bat and ball. The left-arm spinning all-rounder got 14 off 10 balls. He can also bowl economically.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KT vs RJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ankit Bawne (KT)

Azim Kazi (RJ)

Kedar Jadhav (KT)

Kunal Thorat (RJ)

Naushad Shaikh (KT)

KT vs RJ match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and quality top-order batters and they could be the key picks. Thus, the likes of Ankit Bawne, Kedar Jadhav, Tushar Srivastav, Azim Kazi, Naushad Shaikh, and Rohit Patil.

KT vs RJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Kolhapur Tuskers vs Ratnagiri Jets - Maharashtra Premier League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Kedar Jadhav, Nikhil Naik

Batters: Ankit Bawne, Kirtiraj Wadekar, Tushar Srivastav

All-rounders: Azim Kazi, Naushad Shaikh, Rohit Patil

Bowlers: Taranjit Singh, Kunal Thorat, Vijay Pawale

KT vs RJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Kolhapur Tuskers vs Ratnagiri Jets - Maharashtra Premier League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Kedar Jadhav

Batters: Ankit Bawne, Kirtiraj Wadekar, Tushar Srivastav

All-rounders: Azim Kazi, Dhiraj Phatangare, Naushad Shaikh, Rohit Patil

Bowlers: Taranjit Singh, Nihal Tusamad, Kunal Thorat

Poll : 0 votes